Toyota is preparing for to accelerate the electrification process. The Japanese carmaker has welcomed the UK government’s decision to postpone the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035, but does not underestimate the impact that electric vehicles will have on the global market within a few years.

New production estimates

For this reason, Nikkei reports, the Japanese giant will accelerate the production of electric vehicles of the Toyota and Lexus brands: in particular, the group’s intention is to increase the production of battery-powered vehicles in the coming years with the aim of reaching an annual construction of over 600,000 EVs in 2025. An increase in production estimates in line with sales ones: estimates in hand, in fact, Toyota plans to market 1.5 million electric vehicles every year by 2026 and 3.5 million, therefore around a third of the current global volume, by the end of the decade.

Boost coming soon

An important push is therefore needed: just think that, according to what was reported by Autonews, throughout last year Toyota sold less than 25,000 electric vehicles worldwide, including those under the Lexus brand. The goal is to increase electric vehicle production to around 150,000 vehicles by the end of this year, and then proceed with a gradual increase which will lead to reaching 190,000 electric vehicles next year.