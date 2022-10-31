Not just Lamborghini. To Autostyle Design Competitionwhose 19th edition was held on October 27 last in Mantua in the splendid setting of Villa Schiarino Lena, also took part in Toyota, which took part in the international event dedicated to style through the Toyota Europe Design Development, abbreviated to ED2: it is basically a design center described by Toyota as an “advanced research and development design studio part of the Global Design Network” of the Japanese group, whose main role is to provide inspiring and revolutionary ideas from a European perspective to brands Toyota and Lexus.

Toyota took advantage of this framework to investigate the issues that led to the development of the new bZ4X, the brand’s first 100% electric SUV. The creative process and the consequent development of the Japanese battery crossover design, and in particular the impact that ED2 had in the genesis of the model, so from the first sketches up to the 3D models, were presented in dedicated workshops by Lance Scott and Alessandro Belosio, respectively Design Director and Senior Interior Designer of ED2: for what concerns the exteriors Toyota has focused on pillars “Exilarating electrification” and “Hammerhead icon”, while the interiors were inspired by the Swedish philosophy “Lagom”, a concentrate of harmony, simplicity and essentiality in which all the elements have been dosed in the right measure to give life to a truly comfortable interior. .

The participation of ED2 in the Autostyle Design Competition has made Toyota proud, which relies heavily on its design center in Europe: the work team is made up of international creatives and brings forward ideas that yes distinguish clearly from the other design studios of the Japanese group. In business since the beginning of this century, Toyota ED2 has contributed to the design of numerous successful models of the Toyota and Lexus brands: we think not only of C-HR and Aygo X, but also of Yaris Cross and UX. Even today the center has a fundamental role in the development of range of 100% electric vehicles of the group.