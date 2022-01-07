At the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022, the Japanese manufacturer presents the concept of an unprecedented car developed for curbs that falls within the GT3 category, the main international one for track racing. Also in the spotlight is a GR Yaris, the result of extreme processing

An absolute novelty in the range of sports cars for competitions of the major Japanese manufacturer. Toyota anticipates the launch of the GT3 Concept, which will take place at the Tokyo Auto Salon, scheduled from 14 to 16 January 2022. The company based in the Land of the Rising Sun will also present an unpublished version of the compact Toyota GR Yaris at this event. the result of an extreme elaboration.

TOYOTA GR GT3 CONCEPT – The main novelty expected during the Tokyo event rhymes with the Toyota GR GT3 Concept, a car developed specifically for track competitions that uses the skills and experience acquired by the Toyota Gazoo Racing sports department. An acronym, Tgr, already known internationally for the participations (and the successes in series) both in World Endurance Champioship – where the Japanese company was the first to launch in 2021 the new hypercar for the “queen” class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the GR010 Hybrid model – both in World Rally Championship. In both championships Toyota holds the constructors ‘and drivers’ titles. The first widespread image of the GR GT3 concept reveals the silhouette of the car developed for the curbs: a very elongated front bonnet, a compact passenger compartment characterized by a sloping roofline ending in a tail surmounted by a maxi rear wing. The concept looks different than the sports models already in the Toyota range, the new GR86 and the Supra.

UNPUBLISHED GR YARIS – As anticipated, the Tokyo Auto Salon event organized in the city of Chiba, not far from the capital, will be an opportunity to see an unprecedented version of the Toyota GR Yaris in the spotlight, the result of an unprecedented development. The compact car in limited series, in the configuration already on sale since the end of 2019 also in Europe, is equipped with a 1.6-liter turbo petrol engine capable of delivering 261 Hp, with 360 Nm of torque, engine combined with the GR- all-wheel drive. Four and the six-speed manual transmission, a car capable of reaching a maximum speed of 230 km / h.

