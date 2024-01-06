The earthquake that occurred on January 1st in Japan could delay the start of production at Toyota plants. This was announced by the president of the car manufacturer himself, Koji Sato, reporting the blocking of activities among some supplier companies and the possible postponement of the operations initially scheduled for Monday. “We will make a decision this Sunday on the evaluation of available inventories,” he said, adding that at least ten dealerships in Ishikawa Prefecture, the area hardest hit by the 7.6 magnitude earthquake, are unable to operate.

An inconvenience which, however, will not prevent Toyota from sending emergency goods and logistical assistance, including specialized off-road vehicles, to the areas devastated by the earthquake. During the meeting with the media, Sato also apologized for the scandal involving the Daihatsu subsidiary. “I was in a position that allowed me to be aware of what was happening, but I was unable to accurately assess the extent of the matter.”