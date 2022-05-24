The group Toyota was forced to further reduce production prospects for the next few months, starting in June. Mainly due to the shortage of components coming from Shanghai, Chinathe estimated number of vehicles produced will be around 850,000 units, with a cut of about 100,000 copies compared to the projection precedence.

The reason? Shanghai has been hermetically sealed for several days due to a tightening lockdown generated by the increase in Covid infections. And even now that the city is slowly recovering, the consequences on the economy and on trade could be felt for some time yet. The Covid-zero policy thus shows its obvious limits, especially compared to Europe and the United States where, despite the increased infections, some countries have even responded with even fewer restrictions.

Of the 850,000 cars that will be produced in June, hopefully 250,000 will be assembled in Japan. The Japanese automaker now expects to maintain an average of 850,000 vehicles produced each month up to and including Augustwith a fiscal year target of 9.7 million cars from Toyota and Lexus manufacturing plants.

Several days of suspension of works are foreseen for almost all the production plants in Japan, some of which are already planned for June. The shortage of components bites even one of the largest manufacturers in the world, like others surprised by the continuing problems regarding semiconductors. Toyota has a mileage list by counting the various markets on which it is present, and although not all of its cars require an exorbitant amount of chips and electronic parts (think cars destined for smaller markets), there has been a recent approach to the electricity market, resulting in increased demand for the latest technologies and parts.