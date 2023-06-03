If you wanted an economical car and you wanted to propagate even more that you were working sustainably, then you bought a Prius. In turn, we could make a few jokes about it that were just too easy. In 2003 life was simple. Now that is different. The Prius has actually dried up well and will soon only be available with a plug in the Netherlands.

If you want a plug-free hybrid from Toyota (and not an SUV), you will end up with this hybrid Toyota Corolla Touring Sports from now on. Annoyingly enough – for us – that thing still looks pretty nice. And now that it has been updated, the specifications are no longer worth making fun of.

This has changed on the hybrid Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

The differences with the previous version are minor on the outside. For example, the shape of the lighting on both sides is unchanged, but the interior has been modified. The grille is slightly different and the lower part of the rear bumper is new. The subcutaneous changes are greater. Both motorisations get more power and become faster and cleaner.

The extra power comes from a stronger electric motor, which also recovers more energy when braking. Energy that is now collected in a slightly larger battery. In the case of the 1.8, the extra power is a valuable addition; the most modest motorization now has 140 hp (+22) and is now at 100 km/h (-1.8) in 9.2 seconds. Even the entry-level Corolla is no longer the wimp of the class.

For an extra 2,300 euros you get the 2.0-liter four-cylinder, which now has a combined output of 196 hp and a 0-to-100 time of 7.5 seconds (-0.4). It also emits 16 g/km of CO 2 less than before – with the 1.8 that is 2 g/km less. Also, on the highway, the engine should run about 500 rpm less at constant speeds.

All in all adjustments that you really notice as a driver. Toyota has also adapted the control of all systems for European roads. For example, the throttle response would have been tightened to smoothly enter roundabouts. And indeed: the CVT gearbox and engine convert a movement of the foot into movement of the car almost without delay.

We know the grumbling on the CVT gearbox

The CVT keeps the engine at one speed and it is (at all powers) clearly audible. Not an attractive sound, but sales figures prove that in this case you should not attach too much importance to the opinions of motoring journalists. We have collectively complained about the engine noise for years, but all Toyotas with CVTs remain at the top of the worldwide sales lists.

Which engine should I choose?

The 2.0 is not only on paper, but also in practice clearly a bit smoother than the 1.8 and therefore requires less effort. If you drive calmly, keep that fat 2,000 euros in your pocket and go for the slip-on. This is also the most popular choice in the Netherlands. We must also add that neither powertrain challenges sporty driving behavior.

Also new is that the Corolla automatically adjusts regenerative braking based on the road, vehicles ahead and the route. The Corolla also learns which routes you like to take and adjusts itself which energy it uses. With us, the on-board computer indicates a total range of more than 850 kilometers. Those are diesel values, and that for a petrol hybrid without a plug. Not so crazy, such a hybrid Toyota Corolla Touring Sports.

Specifications of the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 2.0 High Power Hybrid GR Sport Plus

Engine

1,987 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

196 hp @ 6,000 rpm

206 Nm @ 5,200 rpm

Drive

front wheels

CVT automatic transmission

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds

top 180 km/h

Consumption (average)

4.4 l/100 km

98 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,650×1,790x

1,460 mm (lxwxh)

2,700 mm (wheelbase)

1,515 kilograms

43 l (petrol)

581 / 1,606 l (luggage)

Prices

€47,895 (NL)

€40,130 (B)