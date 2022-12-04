Toyota currently has six crossovers/SUVs in its range, from the Yaris Cross to the Land Cruiser. You understand: if you want to sell nice cars to a people who crave plastic toughness, a threshold-resistant chassis and a mildly elevated seating position, there are far too few of them. So here

is number seven.

The Corolla Cross is larger than the C-HR and smaller than the RAV4, which once started as a mid-sized car but has now really pushed through to the D segment. Actually, the C-HR was more or less the crossover companion of the Corolla, but due to its idiosyncratic shape it lacks here and there the practical approach that many people look for in such a thing. In addition, some found it a bit claustrophobic in the back. Doesn’t matter, Toyota said, hold our sparkling water for a while.

The name of the Toyota Corolla Cross

It seems a smart move to immediately link the name Corolla to the newcomer. After all, that is the best-selling car in the world, with a strong, if somewhat beige reputation. The latter is already strikingly suppressed by the latest generation of the Corolla hatchback and station wagon, cars that not only look good, but also drive well.

Now they get help from this Cross; on the same platform, but with Toyota’s latest fifth-generation hybrid technology. It seems that with this powertrain, which is otherwise similar in design to previous hybrids from the brand, more attention has been paid to the driving experience – with things like a more direct throttle response and firmer regeneration.

Performance of the Toyota Corolla Cross

There is a new lithium-ion battery on board that is more compact and 14 percent lighter than the previous one, but also holds 14 percent more energy. The electric motor is stronger and lighter and is coupled to a 1.8 or 2.0-liter four-cylinder, with the latter optionally having a second e-motor on the rear axle.

The 1.8 is not coming to the Benelux and in the Netherlands, only the front-wheel drive 2.0 is for sale, good for 197 hp, 115 g/km CO 2 and 0 to 100 in 7.6 seconds. That is our test car for today. For us, an archetypal crossover is in line with the rest of the Toyota range.

That is to say: fluid and recognizable design, not overly large or aggressive and a touch more elegant than the rather free in-your-face RAV4. Great size too, with a length of 4.46 meters (6.5 centimeters more than the C-HR, 14 less than the RAV), and a neat appearance from all angles. Even if you see an exhaust bend dangling unchaste under the car when you drive behind it.

Inside the Toyota Corolla Cross

The interior is a suit of the same cloth: nothing frivolous, just neat. In our lavishly decorated Launch Edition it is black on black with black leather, although there are aluminum edges on the dashboard, doors and steering wheel to still stimulate the senses.

Both in the front and in the back it is a good place with plenty of room to move, and although the rear seat is not mobile (the battery is underneath), you can adjust the backrest. The central infotainment display makes Casio sounds and is pleasantly placed high. You get cloud navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over the air updates and of course there is an app.

The counters of the Corolla Cross are not analog in any version. You can set everything on this second screen, but the controls are a bit unclear – to the point where it gets a bit distracting. For example, we are changing the layout when we try to scroll through the menu and it turns out that you can only select something by long-pressing the OK button.

The mix of electric and combustion engine

Don’t be too quick to dismiss this comment as nitpicking, because this is how you’re going to have to switch off the lane assist after every start… As with any Toyota hybrid, a drive in the Corolla Cross starts off fully electric.

You roll silently through the streets, but if you want to use EV Mode to keep it that way, you better keep driving at a walking pace – otherwise it will immediately give up again with a message that you are going too fast. Shame. Not that you ever really need that mode, because it’s better in every way to let the car manage its energy flows on its own. The petrol engine does not come in often at these speeds and when it does, it does so in a civilized manner.

How does the Toyota Corolla Cross drive?

Strange in our view is the fact that Toyota also speaks of attention to driving pleasure with this Cross, but still chose not to adopt the paddle shifters and pre-programmed ‘gears’ of the regular Corolla. Thanks to these tricks, it feels more conventional and involved, while still reaping the benefits of its planetary drive in terms of efficiency.

With the Cross, the engine hangs old-fashioned high in the revs when you are in a hurry and / or climb a slope. While we were just now used to the fact that this kind of transmission really doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Well, we only notice this when driving fast, and nobody does that with such a Corolla Cross.

And how is the feel in the steering wheel?

Besides: we have hills – hardly any, most of them empty nesters when you hear the word ‘flippers’ only think wistfully of their former trips to the Dolfinarium and you are not allowed to pull more than a gnome caravan (maximum 750 kilos).

So the stepless behavior will probably not bother many people, while everyone will notice that the Corolla Cross steers quite directly, even quite weighty when you switch on Power mode, and that its solid and suitably damped chassis spot-on is. The balance in the brake pedal between the discs and the regeneration feels predictable – leave that to Toyota’s hybrid adepts.

The final verdict of the Toyota Corolla Cross

The Corolla Cross engages in a spirited bar fight: the competition is not exactly tender in this corner. What exactly does he bring to distinguish himself? Well, Toyota’s reputation for quality and reliability, and the trusted Corolla name.

But also apart from that, it is a beautiful, well thought-out, pleasant to drive and economical crossover (we scored 5.7 l / 100 km, and that was partly full through the mountains). You always get a stock of auxiliary systems, a generous ten-year warranty and the prices are affordable.

You can get in from 37,995 euros in the Netherlands, while in Belgium you are at least 35,410 euros lighter. This can hardly fail to be a hit.

Specifications of the Toyota Corolla Cross 2.0 High Power Hybrid Launch Edition

Engine

1,987 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

Assets

197 hp @ 6,000 rpm

190 + 206 Nm @ 4,400 rpm

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds

top 180 km/h

Consumption (average)

5.3 l/100km

116 g/km CO2 A Label

Dimensions

4,460×1,825x

1,620 mm (lxwxh)

2,640mm (wheelbase)

1,460 kilograms

43 l (petrol)

555 l (luggage)

Prices

€44,995 (NL)

€41,930 (B) – Premium