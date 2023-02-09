The SUVs Toyota Corolla Cross as well as with powertrain 2.0-litre Full Hybrid-Electric now it is also available in the version from 1.8 liters. As for the system from 2.0 litres this new version features the fifth generation of Toyota’s hybrid technology.

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid, characteristics

The 1.8-litre hybrid engine in the Toyota Corolla Cross achieves an output of 140hp/103kWwhich allow themselves to accelerate 0-100km/h in 9.9 seconds. These performances are accompanied by CO2 emissions equal to 112-121 g/km according to model specification (WLTP combined cycle).

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid on the road

The 1.8-litre model uses the same GA-C platform of the 2.0-litre model, with the main difference being the change from a multilink double wishbone rear suspension to a high stiffness torsion bar, allowing for more space in the trunk (+37 litres). The front suspension remains the same.

Video Toyota Corolla Cross also tests hybrid driving impressions on dirt roads

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 liter price

The price of Toyota Corolla Cross with 1.8 liter hybrid engine is 37,300 euros for the set up Trends which offers 18″ alloy wheels as standard, Bi-LED headlights, automatic climate control, the new package of active safety systems Toyota Safety Sense 3 latest generation Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with 10.5” screen, connectivity Apple Carplay And Android Auto12.3” digital cockpit, electrically operated tailgate and tinted rear windows.

The cockpit of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

The price of the setup Lounges instead it is of 39,300 euros, which adds leather and fabric interiors with heated seats, blind spot monitors, and a panoramic roof. The transition to the 2.0L engine requires an additional 1,500 euros, while the system intelligent all-wheel drive AWD-i, available on both 2.0L trims, instead provides for a surcharge of 2,500 euros.

Photo new Toyota Corolla Cross

