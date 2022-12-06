Several car brands are already daring to get closer to the shore. Others even dare to put a clove in the cold water. And Toyota? That’s been pulling laps like it’s nothing for years. Their fuel cell Mirai is already in its second generation, and recently a GR Corolla came along with an internal combustion engine that ran on the stuff. Now it’s the turn of the mainstream boys: the Corolla Cross and Hilux.

The Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Concept has already undergone some real-world testing and will undergo further development in its home country this winter. The prototype uses various parts from previous hydrogen cars. For example, it has the same 1.6-liter hydrogen turbo engine as the GR Corolla and the tank of the Mirai.

Government investment in hydrogen

The same tank is also in the modified Hilux with fuel cell. Toyota’s investments in hydrogen are partly financed by the British government. Different media report that Toyota secured 11.3 million pounds (13 million euros) in funding, of which 5.6 million pounds (nearly 6.5 million euros) from the state.

The tests with the Hilux and Corolla Cross are part of Toyota’s plan to sell more hydrogen cars. It is not yet possible to say whether the [verbrandings]technology is mature enough for road cars, but there is no doubt there is a clear opportunity in motorsport,” says Toyota. So soon also a GR86, Supra or GT3 racer on hydrogen? Or maybe even a drifter? We wait quietly.