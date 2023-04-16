The Japanese just really don’t want to build EVs it seems. According to Toyota, the combustion engine can be three-quarters cleaner than it already is.

There is currently a reasonable consensus that the electric car is the best short-term solution to replace the combustion engine. Many manufacturers are currently in a transition to EVs. The large concerns in particular have complete model families that run solely on electricity. Thanks to the i-Label from BMW and the EQ models from Mercedes-Benz.

Toyota is really behind at the moment. Now many Japanese car brands are lagging behind with electric cars, simply because their market is much larger than Northern Europe. And in many other areas of this planet that needs to be saved, electric driving is not yet very popular.

EV allergy

In particular, the lack of electric Toyotas is almost laughable. Like they have an EV allergy. Instead, the brand focuses on other things. The Mirai is a nice idea, but nobody buys one. Hyundai is also an Asian brand, but they simply have everything: petrol, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen and fully electric. See, that’s how it is. But Toyota is anxiously holding on to the internal combustion engine.

So it’s almost getting funny now. For example, they now have a partnership with oil giant Exxon to develop additional low-CO2 fuel. There are two reasons for this. Firstly: with better petrol, the current fleet of cars can continue to drive around in a more environmentally friendly way. Second, to give consumers a choice if they don’t want an EV. And then Toyota happens to have a lot of models on offer for you. Ah.

Exxon and Toyota: combustion engine can be cleaner!

The gasoline they work on consists of biomass and ethanol. The ultimate goal is to reduce a car’s CO2 emissions. According to Exxon’s strategy manager Andrew Madden, CO2 emissions can be reduced by 75%. Oh yes, he did say ‘one day’.

At the moment everything is still in the testing phase, but they do work well with Toyota engines (obviously). Initially, Toyota and Exxon must master the technique. Then they have to start a lobby to get politicians on board. At the moment, many governments are working to make the electric car more attractive at the expense of the old-fashioned blow engine.

According to Toyota and Exxon, governments should focus on the full lifecycle emissions that are responsible for EV dependency. Because the electricity grid is once again responsible for greenhouse gases, according to the new sustainable duo (Toyota and Exxon, not Jacobse and Van Es).

The images all show various Toyotas. If you can guess the model from all the images, you have a chance to win a free chat session with @nicolasr!

