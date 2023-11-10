Sustainability, refined design, driving pleasure. These are just some of the elements on which the new generation of Toyota CH-R is based, the protagonist of our preview test drive and an authentic best seller of the Japanese brand which is preparing to return to the road with a second generation evolved in all aspects through a process that followed the expectations of European customers, customers who have appreciated it since its launch to the point that 840,000 units have been sold from 2017 to today.

Exterior design of Toyota CH-R

Since its debut, Toyota CH-R has stood out for its character and its lines which make it a meeting point between an SUV and a raised coupé, as evidenced by the acronym of the name of this model, Coupé High Rider. Starting from this base, the designers of the Japanese brand have enhanced the characteristics of this car, increasing the footprint thanks to the track width widened by 35 mm, while slightly reducing the length compared to the previous generation with 25 mm less in the front overhang for a total of 4.36 metres. The wheelbase instead stands at 2.6 metres, with the alloy wheels which are now larger and reach up to 20”.

The front is characterized by a 3D architecture that combines the “hammerhead” grille with the new full LED light clusters which also integrate the direction indicators, creating a very distinctive arrow shape. The Diamond Cut design of the previous generation is continued on the sides, where the premium ambitions are emphasized by the retractable handles. At the rear we find for the first time LED lights with the Toyota CH-R lettering which lights up in a welcome sequence when the doors are unlocked. To emphasize the dynamism of this model, the rear doors are flush with the headlights and the possibility of having the bi-tone+ color which, in addition to the roof, differentiates the entire rear end from the rest of the bodywork. The trunk then boasts a load capacity that goes from 388 to 364 liters depending on the version.

Sustainable and tech interior

The sustainable soul of Toyota CH-R is also reflected in the passenger compartment, where the Japanese giant has decided to opt for a series of eco-friendly materials that allow the car’s environmental impact to be lowered. The finishes, for example, are characterized by unpainted plastics but also from vegan leather in addition to the use of recycled PET. The dashboard is enveloping and built to put the driver at the center of his driving experience, with the structure integrating into the door panels with a very harmonious horizontal flow.

In the center we find the display of the infotainment system, a screen that can reach 12.3”, dimensions similar to the digital dashboard which also boasts four configuration levels. To make the experience on board more pleasant there is the ambient lighting system, which synchronizes with the climate control system using appropriate colors (warmer when the passenger compartment is heating up) as well as being a valid aid for safety with the bright LED band on the internal door panel that warns us if another vehicle is approaching for a safe exit from the car. The environment can then boast better air quality thanks to nanoeX, a system that spreads water droplets, removing allergens and bad odors.

ADAS and connectivity on the new Toyota CH-R

Toyota Smart Connect services are always integrated, with the possibility of also having the Digital Key through the myT app starting from 2024. The on-board voice assistant and wireless connection for Apple CarPlay and Android are available on the new CH-R. Car. On the second generation we also find the Toyota T-Mate which includes the Toyota Safety Sense safety and driving assistance package, further improving the previous features. Included, for example, are the Adaptive Cruise Control, the lane keeping system, the pre-collision predictive system which minimizes traffic-related risks and road sign recognition. For parking, the Panoramic View Monitor is available while to increase the features you can opt for the Advanced Safety Pack with lane change assistant and Front Cross Traffic Alert.

The range of engines

The evolution of the Toyota CH-R has also continued under the skin, with the engine range having been enhanced to offer better performance whilst always maintaining low fuel consumption. The offer includes the 1.8 HEV with 140 HP with front-wheel drive, the 2.0 HEV also FWD with 197 HP and 190 Nm of torque, the 2.0 HEV with AWD-i traction thanks to a compact electric motor positioned on the rear axle. The upgrade resulted in 14% more power, with peaks of up to 33 HP compared to the previous generation. Finally, the PHEV, with the plug-in hybrid version which combines the 152 HP and 190 Nm 4-cylinder petrol engine with the 163 HP and 208 Nm electric one for a total power of 223 HP. All combined with a 13.8 kWh battery which guarantees an electric range of 66 km and can be recharged at up to 7 kW.

Consumption and performance of the 1.8 HEV

For our test the choice fell on Toyota CH-R with the 1.8 full hybrid unit which combines the 98 HP and 142 Nm combustion engine and a 94 HP and 185 Nm permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, for a total of 140 HP, which allow a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and a top speed of 170 km/h. The consumption declared in this case stands at 4.7 l/100 km while during our test drive on a mixed route through the streets of Ibiza, we found data that stood at around 5.5 l/100 km on average , numbers almost in line with those provided by the Japanese brand.

How’s the new Toyota CH-R

The Japanese brand has worked to improve the experience and feeling behind the wheel, making the most of the characteristics of the TNGA platform, improved from the point of view of torsional rigidity thanks to the use of high-strength steels. The suspensions have also been improved, slightly stiffer at the front where we find the MacPherson strut while at the rear there is still the Multi-Link. Rustling noises have also been reduced thanks to the advanced aerodynamics and a coefficient of 0.318 achieved by reducing the frontal area.

The accelerator pedal has also been recalibrated, more responsive and capable of transmitting a more constant feeling of thrust. Overall, we also worked on reducing noise in the passenger compartment and on acoustic insulation thanks also to the quieter engine which made it possible to increase comfort on board. The positioning of the battery under the rear bench (for the plug-in it is in the lower part of the floor) has allowed it not to affect the space on board, with even 3 cm more height space for passengers.

Price and fittings

The Toyota CH-R range for Italy is made up of the Active, Trend and Lounge trim levels, available with the 1.8 HEV engine, with Lounge and Trend also being proposed for the 2.0 HEV. The intelligent all-wheel drive version is available on GR Sport and once again Trend. Finally, on the occasion of the launch, the new CH-R will also be available in the Premiere Edition versions which are based on the 2.0 HEV and PHEV in the GR Sport and Lounge trim levels. The price of the Japanese compact SUV starts from 35,700 euros for the full hybrid 140 and from 41,200 euros for the 2.0 variant.