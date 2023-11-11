The new Toyota CH-R will arrive on the road in 2024, with the second generation of the Japanese brand’s compact and sporty SUV which always combines technology, reduced consumption and sustainability with a distinctive design. After telling you about the driving impressions in our preview test drive, with the complete test on the streets of Ibiza, here are 5 things to know about the new Toyota CH-R 2024.

1. Distinctive design

Even on the second generation of the Japanese compact SUV we find distinctive elements, such as the Hammerhead front with the X-shaped light clusters that integrate the dynamic indicators, the Diamond Cut style on the sides and the logo placed in a more inclined position than in the past.

2. Welcome sequence on Toyota CH-R

The second generation integrates the Toyota CH-R lettering at the rear, with the writing inserted into the single LED that runs along the tailgate. This lights up when the doors are opened, creating a welcome sequence that characterizes this model even more.

3. Sustainable interior for Toyota CH-R

The materials used for the passenger compartment coverings contribute to lowering the environmental impact of the car. For example, vegan leather was chosen for the seats, or recycled PET but also unpainted plastics.

4. Digital dashboard

Behind the steering wheel we find a 12.3” digital instrument panel that can be customized with 4 different layouts while in the center there is the touch screen of the infotainment system which can reach up to 12.3” on the top of the range. The multimedia system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto even in wireless mode.

5. Electrified engines

The range of engines is completely electrified and includes the 1.8 HEV with 140 HP, the 2.0 HEV with 197 HP (both front-wheel drive), the 2.0 with AWD-i traction and finally also a 223 HP PHEV version which integrates a 223 HP PHEV version into the powertrain. 13.8 kWh battery for a total electric range of 66 km.