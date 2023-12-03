2In 016, Toyota surprised with the extravagantly designed, coupé-like C-HR. In January, the second generation of the 4.36 meter long SUV will come onto the market with sharp edges and deep beads. Prices for the C-HR, which competes against the VW T-Roc or Cupra Formentor, start at 34,990 euros. Recessed door handles and a continuous strip of lights at the rear are new. Inside there is a 12-inch, rather overloaded digital instrument cluster and, depending on the equipment, an eight or twelve-inch central monitor. Dual-zone automatic climate control, a reversing camera and a blind spot warning system are always on board, and a head-up display is available as an option.

It’s good to sit in the front, even if the towering center console restricts the passenger’s knee space somewhat. Unless a giant seat occupies the driver’s seat, the rear passengers can also find reasonable accommodation after snaking their way into the back seat through the rear doors, which don’t open very wide. Depending on the engine, between 350 and 443 liters of luggage fit behind the tailgate, which swings open electrically in the higher versions. The rear seat backs can be folded down, there is still one step.









Photo gallery



Test drive

:



Toyota C-HR



When it comes to the drive, Toyota relies on proven fifth-generation hybrid technology. The basis is a 1.8 liter hybrid with 140 hp. Above this is the 197 hp two-liter hybrid for at least 40,190 euros, for which an all-wheel drive variant is available for an additional charge. For the first time, the C-HR is also available as an externally chargeable, 223 hp plug-in version for at least 43,490 euros. The combination of 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor is known from the Toyota Prius, and the electric range is said to be up to 66 kilometers. Nevertheless, plug-in hybrids will probably become a niche market without subsidies.

The power is always transferred to the road via a continuously variable CVT transmission, without the dreaded rubber band effect, but the engine howls when power is called up spontaneously. So in the C-HR you’d rather be efficient than lively, even if the firm suspension and agile cornering behavior would certainly support a sporty driving style. Toyota specifies 4.7 to 5.1 liters of super per 100 kilometers as the standard consumption for the hybrids.