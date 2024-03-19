An important moment for Toyota: the second generation of the successful C-HR makes its debut. The previous one was introduced in 2017 as a kind of high-legged alternative to the Auris/Corolla, complete with an exuberant whopper appearance. It was typically one of those models that made you think: no, are they serious? And which subsequently achieved sales success after sales success and gained the brand countless new customers.

The new C-HR continues the unique line of its predecessor in terms of design. There are now even more options within the Toyota range, such as the Yaris Cross and Corolla Cross; but they are braver, more focused on practicality than on eccentric design. The brand states that the distinctive C-HR still has a right to exist alongside these cars. They probably base this partly on the continued popularity of the short haircut.

Better looks and performance for the Toyota CH-R

But let's be honest: just as the new Prius looks about 28 times better than the previous one, the C-HR has also been significantly refurbished. Recessed door handles, beautifully processed light units, sharp and angular lines, appealing two tone versions – this is a solid design. According to Toyota, it also has the best aerodynamics in its class. Moreover, it should be stiffer, lighter, quieter and improved in almost every other measurable and unmeasurable area.

Toyota is offering the new C-HR as a plug-in hybrid for the first time. We tried a prototype of this a few months ago. Today we drive the plugless hybrid Toyota CH-R GR Sport with the 2.0-liter engine. There is also a 1.8, but it has 60 hp less and a price advantage of only 2,000 euros (starting price: 37 grand and a bit), so we would know.

The C-HR 2.0 makes good use of its extra power: after a pause during kickdown, it quickly gets going, with the stepless transmission only making the engine whine briefly. During normal traffic, where we ignore all the drive gimmicks, our C-HR always records between 65 and 70 percent electric driving time. And if we do our best, we arrive at a consumption of 5.2 l/100 km. Yes, Toyota has figured out that hybrid trick.

Toyota C-HR GR Sport is no space wonder

The front seat is quite high and spacious, but the rear remains mildly claustrophobic. The fact that the interior of our version is black on black on black does not help, despite the large roof made of strong heat-resistant glass. The view outside is better than with the old car.

The chassis tends towards the sporty; Our bizarrely expensive test car also has FSD (Frequency Selective Damping), which better controls the bodywork in bends and on persistently bad road surfaces. It's standard on all PHEVs and HEVs with 20-inch wheels, and complements the direct and lively way the car responds to your steering inputs.

Keep the instruction booklet at hand

As a whole, the Toyota C-HR GR Sport appears willing and you feel enclosed by the interior, which immediately gives a different impression. vibe then gives some competitors. The fact that Toyota can also make quite a few mistakes is evident from the interaction with the infotainment, and specifically by adjusting or switching off the driving aids.

Instead of the central screen, you have to struggle through finicky lists with incomprehensible abbreviations in the counter display – every time after starting. The question is whether the intended audience will be able and willing to deal with this, although we suspect that a look at the 'ten-year warranty' sticker will make up for a lot.

Specifications of the Toyota C-HR 2.0 High Power Hybrid GR Sport (2024)

Engine

1,987 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

197 hp @ 6,000 rpm

190 + 206 Nm @ 4,400 rpm

Drive

front wheels

CVT automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.9 s

top speed 180 km/h

Consumption (average)

4.9 l/100 km

111 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,362×1,832x

1,558 mm (lxwxh)

2,640 mm (wheelbase)

1,450 kg

43 l (petrol)

364 l (luggage)

Prices

€53,395 (NL)

€51,920 (B)