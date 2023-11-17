Toyota has officially opened orders on the Italian market for the MY23 bZ4X range, the Japanese brand’s first 100% electric SUV. The offer is available in two setupsPure and Lounge: the first, in the 2WD version, has a list price of 42,900 euros, which can become 36,900 in the event of scrapping thanks to the state eco-incentives dedicated to totally electric cars; the second instead has a price list of 47,900 euros, potentially reducible to 44,900 euros in the event of a trade-in or scrapping thanks to the contribution of the company and Toyota dealers.

Battery warranty

Warranty coverage applies to the entire range 10 years or 1 million km on the batterybut only if ordinary maintenance and the related Battery Health Check are carried out at the brand’s official network.

The Toyota bZ4X range

The Pure trim level is available, as mentioned, exclusively with 2WD traction. One of the strong points of this version of Toyota bZ4X concerns the autonomy, guaranteed for 500 km in the WLTP cycle. But he’s not the only one: in fact, the latest generation Toyota Safety Sense package, the multimedia system with 8″ display and wireless smartphone integration for Android and Apple protocols, the 18″ alloy wheels, the LED headlights and the automatic climate control also deserve a mention. dual zone with heat pump.

Two setups

The Lounge trim is positioned higher up in the range, and unlike the Pure version it is available with both 2WD and intelligent all-wheel drive AWD-i: in the first case the autonomy in the WLTP cycle is 481 km, in the second it drops to 445 km. Compared to the previous configuration, this trim level he adds the multimedia system with 12.3″ display and wireless charger function, front and rear parking sensors with automatic braking, driver monitor camera, electrically operated tailgate, rear privacy glass and heated fabric/synthetic leather seats at the front.