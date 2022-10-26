Not even the time to debut the new bZ3 dedicated to the Chinese market, which Toyota has released a teaser image of a new 100% electric model that will obviously expand the brand’s bZ range. The name of the new model has not yet been formalized, and from the dim image you can see how it will have one different shape from that of the bZ3. It is actually difficult to identify relevant design elements: the car is in fact portrayed in the dark from the rear three-quarter angle, conditions that make it practically impossible to get an idea of ​​what will come out of it.

In terms of size, however, this new electric model may be similar to the bZ3 or slightly larger. In any case, the presence of a hatchback-style tailgate should increase the load capacity and make it a little more practical accordingly. According to reports from Carscoops, this new EV could have been developed by Toyota in collaboration with the Chinese BYD, exactly as in the case of the bZ3 sedan with which, among other things, it could share the battery pack and the engine range. The Japanese carmaker, at least for the moment, did not want to confirm the specifications relating to the engine of this new battery-powered model, and limited itself to stating that it will be able to run more than 600 kilometers with a single charge.

Waiting to find out some more details about this model, Toyota has announced that it is evaluating a strong increase in production of its first battery electric vehicle destined for the mass market, the bZ4X SUV: there is talk of an increase of six or even twelve times starting from 2025 compared to the current production volumes, which are just over 1,000 units per month. In contrast, Reuters reports that the Japanese brand would have development work suspended on some of the 30 new EV models announced last year and scheduled to launch by 2030.