Toyota has something to celebrate. The Gazoo Racing department produced the hundredth GT4 race car this year. As you know, car brands like to seize these moments to release a special street car. Do we mind? No. This is how a GT4-Supra comes to the public road. Or yes, not a one-to-one copy of course.

In fact, only the optional spoiler shows “the close relationship” with the GT4 racer, according to the brand. And even with the spoiler you can argue that it does not resemble that of the race car. Must have something to do with pedestrian safety. In addition, the normal 3.0-liter six-in-line with 340 hp is used instead of the tuned 430 hp six-cylinder from the GT4 racer. So much for blowing off steam.

In the cabin, a lot is made up for by the gear lever that indicates that you can use six gears yourself (just like with the current Legend Premium versions). In addition, the car should feel a lot lighter while driving thanks to some adjustments to the suspension. What also helps is that the party number is 38.3 kilos lighter than the standard model.

The price of the special Toyota GR Supra

So Toyota is building a hundred units of the GR Supra ‘GT4 100th Edition Tribute’ for Europe. Each copy will get this ‘Plasma Orange’ color. This shade is only available for this model. It is not known what the special Toyota GR Supra costs. In the Netherlands you pay 104,390 euros for the top model of the GR Supra. This limited version will certainly exceed that. You can order it later this year.