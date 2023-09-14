Toyota is making a determined commitment to the development of electric vehicles And batterieswith the aim of improving power, autonomy, fast charging and reduce costs of fully electric vehicles. The company announced that its upcoming battery electric vehicles (BEVs) they will enter production at the “BEV Factory” starting from 2026.

Toyota electric car batteries

Toyota is developing liquid electrolyte batteries to improve energy density, reduce costs and speed up charging times for its electric vehicles (BEVs). This development is divided into three main lines: “Performance”, “Popularisation” And “High Performance”.

The “Performance” battery to lithium ions will be used in the next BEVs, available from 2026and will allow aautonomy exceeding 800 km, thanks to improvements in aerodynamics and reduction in vehicle weight. Furthermore, it offers a 20% cost reduction compared to current models, one fast charging in less than 20 minutes (from 10% to 80% SOC), and the introduction is scheduled for 2026.

Toyota battery roadmap under development

Toyota is also developing a high-performance battery that combines the bipolar structurethe chemistry of lithium ions and a cathode with high nickel content. This aims to achieve further improvements andautonomy exceeding 1,000 kmin addition to improved aerodynamics and a reduction in vehicle weight.

The “High-Performance” battery is expected to offer a further reduction of 10% in costs compared to the “Performance” battery, one fast charging in less than 20 minutes (10% to 80% SOC), with introduction planned for 2027-28.

Lithium iron phosphate batteries

Toyota is working on the development of high-quality batteries in low cost to encourage greater adoption of electric vehicles (BEVs). Battery “Popularisation” uses bipolar technology tested by Toyota in its NiMh batteries for hybrid vehicles and takes advantage of the lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO) as the main material, which is economical.

Monopolar and bipolar structure of lithium iron phosphate batteries

This “Popularisation” battery is expected to offer a 20% increase in autonomy compared to current models, one 40% cost reduction compared to current models, and one fast charging in less than 30 minutes (10% to 80% SOC). Introduction is scheduled for 2026-27.

Solid state batteries

Toyota is also making significant advances in vehicle technology solid state batteries lithium-ion batteries, considered a potential breakthrough for electric vehicles (BEVs). These batteries use a solid electrolyte which allows for faster ion movements and greater tolerance to high voltages and temperatures.

Solid state batteries are suitable for fast charge/discharge and to provide power in a more compact format, but in the past they had a shorter expected life. However, Toyota’s recent technological advances have overcome this challenge, and the company is preparing for the large-scale production of solid state batteries.

Toyota is now pushing electric hard, as a means to achieve carbon neutrality

Toyota’s goal is to have them ready for commercial use by 2027-28, mainly for upcoming electric vehicles (BEVs) rather than hybrids (HEVs). Toyota’s first solid-state battery should improve autonomy by 20% compared to the “Performance” battery (around 1000 km) and allow fast charging in less than 10 minutes (10% to 80% SOC). Additionally, Toyota is working on a solid-state battery with even higher specificationsaiming for a 50% improvement in autonomy compared to the “Performance” battery.

Electric car aerodynamics

In the development of electric cars Toyota recognizes the importance ofaerodynamics in increasing the range of electric vehicles (BEVs). To maximize range, it focuses on reducing the drag coefficient (Cd) and the CdA product (Cd multiplied by frontal area), which has a significant impact on range.

A crucial aspect for Toyota is the height of the battery, generally positioned under the floor of the vehicle. A taller battery contributes to an increase in the overall height of the vehicle, which has a multiplicative effect on the Board of Directors and therefore on autonomy.

Toyota aims to reduce the height of the battery to improve range

Toyota is developing technologies to make flatter batteries. Currently, the battery pack of the bZ4X It has a height of approximately 150 mmbut the goal is to reduce it to 120 mm and even to 100 mm for high performance sports vehicles which require a lower anchor point.

These improvements in battery height can have positive effects on autonomyon the driving sensation and on the overall design of the vehicle, depending on how they are implemented.

