Special edition for Aygo X

In conjunction with the UNDERCOVER Fall 2023 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, Toyota unveiled a special version of the Aygo X. UNDERCOVER, will be available on the Italian market in just 1,000 units, each of which features external and internal aesthetic elements that make it easily distinguishable from the standard Aygo X. The inspiration for this limited edition of the Japanese crossover bears the signature of the Japanese stylist Jun Takahashi, who approached a car for the first time in his career.

Aesthetically recognizable

The design innovations of this special version of Aygo X range from an exclusive gray color with a two-tone finish specially developed by Toyota to Coral Red inserts for the 18″ alloy wheels and the interior, passing through the branded seats, the floor mats with monogram motif and the stickers on the roof that show off the claim CHAOS/BALANCE. The Japanese company has announced that the first 250 Aygo X UNDERCOVER units destined for our country can be pre-ordered on the official Toyota website from 13 March to 30 April next: customers, by paying a refundable deposit of 200 euros, will have the advantage of being among the first to drive the new limited edition of the crossover and will have access to exclusive purchase and rental formulas.

The designer Takahashi speaks

“It was my first professional experience with a car and, as Toyota is such a prestigious and innovative Japanese brand, it had a deep emotional meaning for me – said Jun Takahashi – Blending together two contradictory elements or worlds, it’s exciting for me and both the materials and the way we chose the colors are completely different from the typical collaborations with the fashion world. Urban settings inspire color that is typically UNDERCOVER, blending with everyday life but challenging convention when you look beneath the surface, and I think we have achieved a design that is still very UNDERCOVER yet in harmony with the city. I drive my car every day and recognize the meaning that colors can have”.