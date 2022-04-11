Toyota Aygo X road test



.flaticon.flaticon-piston: before, .flaticon-timing-belt: before, .flaticon-tachometer: before, .flaticon-autolift: before {font-size: 44px; color: # 333; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100px; } .icons-main-number {font-size: 24px; }

} p: empty, p: empty: before {line-height: 0px; margin: 0; padding: 0; font-size: 0! important; }

[class^=”flaticon-“]: before, [class*=” flaticon-“]: before, [class^=”flaticon-“]: after, [class*=” flaticon-“]: after {font-family: Flaticon; font-style: normal; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100%; font-size: 50px; color: # 29abef; margin-left: 0px; }

We tried the new mini SUV Toyota Aygo X which completely replaces the previous generation of the Aygo. It grows in size and ground clearance but still remains a segment A car, while winking at SUVs thanks to the increased ground clearance and bumper strips in raw black plastic. A test in the city, on the motorway and on mountain roads that took place in Spain in Barcelona for this new first contact test with the Aygo X.

It is not a hybrid car but uses the classic petrol engine 1.0 from 72 horsepower and 93 Nm further improved on this new generation of Aygo X. Available as an option automatic gearbox continuously variable S-CVT.

Toyota Aygo X test video

The new Aygo X is produced at the Kolín plant in the Czech Republic but like the previous generation it is not hybrideven if it is born on the TNGA-B platform “Toyota New Global Architecture” the same as the Yaris. In this case it has been specially revised with several structural reinforcements given that it is an SUV, with modifications to the braking and suspension systems in function of the reduced weight.

Toyota Aygo X TNGA-B platform

Toyota Aygo X engine characteristics

Among the technical characteristics of the engine of the new Aygo X, new SUV of segment A also with automatic gearbox continuously variable S-CVT, we remind you that it is available exclusively with the 1.0 three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine of 53 kW (72 HP) with 73 Nm of torque. No form of electrification has been adopted on this small SUV, both to contain costs and weight and because the emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) start at just 108 g / km, like other compact hybrids.

New Toyota Aygo X Chili Red side view

Aygo X is 3.70 meters long, 23 centimeters more than the old Aygo to the advantage of habitability and load capacity. The height from the ground increases and is equal to 14.6 cm. Also increases the pace that rises to 2.43 meters. The trunk also grows reaching a minimum volume of 231 liters.

New Toyota Aygo X Limited engine compartment

Toyota Aygo X road test

Let’s get to know the new one Toyota Aygo X with the design that almost faithfully follows that of the concept Aygo X Prologue presented in the spring of 2021. The dimensions have therefore increased but the appearance remains compact and more aggressive than before, with typical SUV characteristics.

The headlights are halogen on the basic Active version and the intermediate Trend version, while i Full Led headlights they are available as standard only on the versions Lounge And Limited.

New Toyota Aygo X headlight in Juniper Blue color

The new city SUV is offered in four fittings: Active, Trend, Lounge and Limited. Also available in combination with the electrically opening canvas roof (defined Air), as on the example we tested with the automatic gearbox in the Ginger Beige coloring. The body colors are inspired by spices and the others available are Chili Red, Juniper Blue and Cardamom Green in addition to gray for the Active version.

How the Aygo X, the new city SUV, goes on the road

We put the try Aygo X in Barcelona in Spain, starting from the Sofia hotel on one of the main streets of the city so as to immediately experience the agility of the car and consumption in city traffic. Then we tested the set-up on winding mountain roads and finally evaluated the comfort also on the motorway.

New Toyota Aygo X range

Driving position and habitability

Let’s start fromentry into the passenger compartment which is comfortable on the front seats, also due to the raised position of the seat and the car, while at the rear the reduced door opening angle and the shape of the wheel arch greatly limit the ability to get on board. Once seated at the driving seat the position is comfortable, with rather soft seats, well profiled and with integrated headrests. There gear shift, both manual and automatic, is well positioned and easily accessible. The parking brake remains of a conventional mechanical type with the classic lever.

New Toyota Aygo X Cardamom Green cockpit

Test Aygo X, manual and automatic transmission, as it goes, road test

How’s it going on the road? The 72hp 1.0 engine is quite empty below 3,500rpm, but is very resilient with practically flat delivery throughout the entire delivery range. It gives its best after 4,000 laps. The manual transmission it is a five-speed gearbox with sometimes contrasting clutches in the shift to second and fifth, we would have also liked the sixth gear, while the automatic transmission S-CVT it is very smooth, better than the previous MMT offered on the second generation Aygo.

Obviously, by pushing the accelerator pedal fully down, the 1.0 three-cylinder thermal engine makes itself felt starting from 4,000 rpm, even more evident with the automatic gearbox that keeps the car revved up to make the most of the torque, so much so that the car is more responsive.

Front view of new Toyota Aygo X on the road

Aygo X, steering and trim as they go

The steering of Aygo X it is well calibrated, an excellent compromise between lightness and driving feedback. L’trim tends to be soft but well braked, it is amazing how despite the 18 ″ wheels with Falken 175/60 ​​R18 tires, the Aygo X does great on bumps in the city, perfectly absorbing holes and bumps. The roll is contained if you do not adopt a too sporty driving, like the understeer which occurs only by forcing the entry into the curve. The Aygo can also mount 17 “wheels and 175/65 R17 tires. Aygo X also has a very small turning radius of just 4.7m making it one of the lowest in the segment and which we appreciated when maneuvering.

New Toyota Aygo X cockpit steering wheel

How are you on board the Aygo X

On board the environment is a mix between the Toyota Yaris and the previous Aygo, with extensive use of rigid plastics, including on the dashboard, visible finishes and blue lighting borrowed from the Yaris as well as the steering wheel. The instrumentation is a mixed analog / digital with a 4.2-inch color display, while the new one is present in the center of the dashboard 9.0 ″ touch screen of the Toyota Smart Connect system. I liked it the driving position Although all adjustments are manual, the 5.5 cm higher seat height allows for better visibility while the rear window remained small and you have to rely on parking sensors or the rear view camera.

New Toyota Aygo X canvas roof in Cardamom Green color

Present some glove compartment, with three drink holders available, while the drawer in front of the passenger is not very large and has no damped opening. I liked the base of induction charging for mobile, which is located in front of the gear lever. There is only a USB socket on the dashboard as the wireless connectivity with Android and Apple smartphones. The powerful JBL audio system does not distort and the bass is full-bodied thanks to the subwoofer. The Yaris-derived automatic climate controls are easy to use.

New Toyota Aygo X cockpit instrument panel

Dynamically the new step forward is perceived thanks to the platform derived from the Yaris. The car is more composed and agile. Also excellent full presence of ADAS with the system Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 standard on all trim levels and enabling second level autonomous driving. We put it to the test on the motorway where we checked the functioning of the adaptive cruise control, with distance on three levels and centering in the aisle. Sometimes the emergency braking system incorrectly warns the driver by sporadically reading the cars parked on the roadside, but this is also a condition registered on other small cars in the segment. Finally, when traveling above 80 km / h, aerodynamic noises begin to be perceived even more evident when traveling with the roof open.

New Toyota Aygo X Limited alloy wheels

Performance and consumption Aygo X

Excellent i consumption on the Aygo X with this three-cylinder 1,000 cc petrol engine and front all-wheel drive, we measured average consumption in the test 4.6-4.8 l / 100 kmin line with the declared in the combined equal to 4.7 l / 1100 km. The declared maximum speed is 158 km / h for the manual gearbox and drops to 151 km / h for the automatic while the 0-100 km / h sprint is covered in 14.9 and 14.8 seconds respectively.

Rear view of new Toyota Aygo X Limited on the road

PRICES and technical CHARACTERISTICS Toyota AYGO X

Technical data Toyota AYGO X

Dimensions and weight

Length: 370 cm

370 Length: 174 cm

174 Height: 152 cm

152 Step: 243 cm

243 Trunk: 231 L

231 L Reservoir: 35 L

35 L Minimum curb weight: 1020-1040 kg

Motor

Diet: gas

gas Traction: front

front Exchange: manual / automatic

manual / automatic Displacement: 1.0 L / 998 cm 3

1.0 L / 998 cm Power: 72 hp / 53 kW

72 hp / 53 kW Maximum torque: 93 Nm at 4400 rpm

Engine and Performance

Full speed: 158/151 km / h

158/151 km / h Acceleration: 14.9 / 14.8 s (0-100 km / h)

14.9 / 14.8 s (0-100 km / h) Environmental class: Euro 6D

Euro 6D Co2 emissions: 108/112 g / km

108/112 g / km Autonomy: 800 km (calculated with 35 liters and an average of 22.8 km / l)

800 km (calculated with 35 liters and an average of 22.8 km / l) Combined consumption: 4.8 L / 100km (WLTP)

PHOTO Toyota Aygo X mini city SUV

VIDEO Test and consumption test TOYOTA Aygo X

VIDEO test of the Toyota Aygo X

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 New Toyota Aygo X “Cross” GA-B platform

👉 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

– Updated and fast multimedia system

– Charging and wireless smartphone connections

– Well set up

– Effective all-wheel drive

– Strong and modular braking

– Improved silence

– Standard electric front seats

– Full Hybrid

– Low consumption – Rigid plastic on the door panels

– Seats difficult to fold out of the trunk

– Only a USB socket

– Aerodynamic rustles past 100 km / h

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK