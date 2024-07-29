Toyota is a protagonist at Paris Olympics 2024 in the name of safety. Taking a cue from observations made at the previous 2020 Games in Tokyo, where some cycling teams relied on various national flag accessories to identify team cars during races, the Japanese automaker has decided to take the next step: equipping all cycling team cars with stickers with national flags, alongside additional markings on the front and rear of each vehicle.

Toyota at the 2024 Paris Olympics

“This work required precise skills and attention to ensure that the application was perfect and highly visible, so that athletes could identify their support vehicles during the fast-paced event – said Julie Meyssonnier, General Manager of Special Vehicle Operations at TMUK – There quality is at the heart of everything we do here at TMUK, and this is just another shining example of the capabilities of our people.”

80 Corolla TS Cycling Full Hybrid supplied

In particular, Toyota has played a direct role in providing 80 examples of Corolla TS Cycling Full Hybrid and overseeing the meticulous adhesive application process. “As the official mobility partner of the Games, we will provide 80 Toyota Corolla TS hybrid vehicles to ensure the smooth running of the cycling events – added Cédric Borremans, Head of the Olympic and Paralympic Division of Toyota Motor Europe – Each vehicle will feature stickers on the side mirror caps to identify the country, as well as additional identifying elements on the front and rear. These features will improve the visibility of vehicles for the athletes when they look for their team car, as well as showing their identity and their unique spirit. We hope that our continuous improvements will contribute to the success and safety of the athletes and the Games”.