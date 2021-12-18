At the Milan Marathon which will start on April 3 next year will also take part in Toyota. The Japanese car manufacturer was chosen as the Official Car of the event: for this reason, it will attend the event with its electrified range, so as to make the marathon even greener. Freedom of movement, respect for nature, accessibility to all: these are the mantras that led Toyota to take part in the event in the name of its twenty years of experience in electrified technologies, which allowed it to reach the fourth generation of Full Hybrid Electric system.

“That with the world of sport is a bond that is strengthened more and more and that sees running as a partner of excellence, as a symbol of inclusion and environmental sustainability – commented Mariano Autuori, Marketing Director of Toyota Motor Italia – For this we are proud to be back alongside the Milan Marathon and to be able to testify to our commitment to creating a more sustainable and inclusive society, in line with our Beyond Zero vision. A vision that places man at the center and which aims to create a better world for everyone, thanks to the development of innovative technological solutions that respect the environment and meet the mobility needs of all, without leaving anyone or anything behind. “.

Full Hybrid Electric technology, which is capable of drastically reduce consumption, CO2 emissions and harmful pollutants for human health, reaching, for example, nitrogen oxide emissions lower than 90% compared to the legal limits, represents the basis from which Toyota develops the other electrified solutions, in the name of sustainability and respect for the environment of the range. “We are very happy to have a consolidated partner on the Milan Marathon such as Toyota, already a mobility partner of the Giro d’Italia – added Paolo Bellino, CEO and General Manager of RCS Sport – Its values ​​of environmental sustainability and green mobility they are ours and are shared by all runners ”.