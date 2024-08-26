The best-selling cars in Europe in July 2024, Volkswagen and

According to the latest statistics from the British institute Jato Dynamics, car sales in Europe have undergone a significant boom in the month of July 2024. The data reveals strong demand for SUVs, with 554,000 registrations, a 6% increase compared to the same month last year.Among the best-selling models, cars from car manufacturers Dacia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Kia stand out.

10. Volkswagen Golf

The Volkswagen Golf maintains a solid position in the top ten, recording 13,924 sales in July. The iconic model continues to be highly popular, with plug-in versions offering a range of 100 km in electric mode, including the 204 and 272 hp variants.

9. Opel Corsa

In ninth place we find the Opel Corsa, with 13,938 units sold. This small car is particularly popular thanks to its 1.2 Hybrid petrol version, perfect for the city and for travel.

8. Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson ranks eighth with 14,391 sales, up 4% from last year. The new model offers a 10.3-inch digital instrument panel and increased interior space, meeting the needs of modern drivers.

7. Renault Clio

The Renault Clio occupies seventh place, with 15,157 sales. The full hybrid E-Tech with a 1.6 petrol engine with 143 hp is particularly appreciated for its combination of efficiency and performance.

6. Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris ranks sixth with 15,237 registrations, up 10% from the previous year. The 116 hp full hybrid version is highly sought after for its excellent fuel efficiency.

5. Dacia Duster

In fifth place is the Dacia Duster, with 15,314 sales in July, which represents a significant increase of 29%. Hybrid versions, both mild and full, are very popular, with the 1.3 cc mild hybrid all-wheel drive version leading the ranking.

4. Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage came in fourth with 15,531 sales, consolidating its position as the Korean manufacturer’s best-selling model in Europe. This compact SUV continues to be a popular choice among buyers.

3. Toyota Yaris Cross

On the third step of the podium we find the Toyota Yaris Cross, with 17,314 registrations. This crossover, which offers more space and height than the standard Yaris, is highly appreciated for its versatile features and modern design.

2. Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc takes second place with 19,254 sales. This compact crossover is known for its elegant interior and engine options that include petrol, diesel and 4×4, with the 1.5 TSI petrol Style version being the most popular.

1. Dacia Sandero

In first place, with an exceptional performance, is the Dacia Sandero, which sold 22,398 units in July 2024, an increase of 34% compared to the previous year. This model, characterized by an attractive design and a competitive price, has surpassed the Volkswagen T-Roc by more than 3,000 units, confirming its position as the best-selling car in Europe.