In the market of electric cars there is also world-wide Toyota who announced the arrival of ben 16 models EV, including four models Lexus which from 2030 will be an exclusively electric brand. The big announcement was made by the president of the Toyota group, Akio Toyoda, during a “Battery Day”. Until 2030, Toyota will invest 4,000 billion yen (31.2 billion euros) in electric and aims to sell 3.5 million electric cars worldwide.

This massive investment will bring the market at least 30 electric vehicles in all segments, including those of off road and of high performance sports car.

Toyota electric cars

The Toyota strategy is not only electric but still provides for the development of sustainable and above all fuel cell solutions e hydrogen. The declared objective is that of “Reduce emissions as much as possible, as soon as possible – the words of Akio Toyoda – we believe that all electrified vehicles can be divided into two categories, depending on the energy they use.

One category is that of “carbon reduction vehicles”. If the energy that powers the vehicles is not clean, the use of an electrified vehicle, of any kind, would not lead to zero CO2 emissions. The other category is that of “zero emission vehicles”.

Aiko Toyoda presents Toyota and Lexus electric cars

Vehicles in this category run on clean energy and achieve zero CO2 emissions throughout the entire use process. We at Toyota will do our best to make such vehicles ”.

Toyota electric mobility strategy

The investment plan provides for an investment of up to 2 trillion yen (€ 15.6 billion), of which 25% in the production of batteries and related technologies.

Toyota announces an investment of over 6o billion euros in electric. In the photo the Toyota bZ small crossover concept

In total the Toyota strategy foresees investments for 8 trillion yen (62.4 billion euros) on electrified vehicles, of which 4 trillion on electricity alone.

30 new electric cars from Toyota and Lexus

Toyota’s range of electric cars are part of the new bZ family, ushered in by the new bZ4X. In the next three years there will also be a sporty medium SUV, a compact SUV, a sedan and a large SUV.

Toyota bZ Compact Cruiser EV, electric cars also in the off-road segment

By 2030 they will arrive at least 30 electric Toyota cars, also in the commercial vehicle segment, of 4 × 4 compact with square shapes, of sports coupe high-performance, city car, pick-up, sedans, SUVs and crossovers.

In the photogallery at the bottom the images and the names of the concept that anticipate the shapes and characteristics of future electric cars Toyota and Lexus.

Photo electric cars Toyota and Lexus BEV

