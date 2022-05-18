The eleventh edition of the Company Car Drive also sees among the protagonists Toyota and Lexus. The two Japanese car manufacturers did not want to miss the two days that will end tomorrow at the Autodromo Internazionale di Monza, for what the experts define as an important moment of confrontation between the managers of the company fleets with car manufacturers and operators in the automotive sector as rental, leasing, telematic services and navigation companies. Toyota and Lexus also wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to test the latest product innovations and discuss in classroom moments and seminars on specific topics with companies operating in the sector.

Toyota itself has made it known that in the test-drive area the Japanese brand is present with the range Full Hybrid Electric and, for the first time in front of an audience of operators in the automotive sector, will present the new urban-crossover Aygo X and the new bZ4X, the first full electric native of the group and standard-bearer of the Beyond Zero strategy together with the second generation of Mirai, the first production sedan powered by hydrogen. Lexus will instead be the protagonist with the new generation of NX, available in both full hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid engines, and UX Full Electric. There will also be a range of products Toyota Professionalstrengthened by the latest addition PROACE CITY Electric, the 100% electric compact commercial vehicle available in both Van and Verso variants for transporting people.

“We are very excited to be able to present the new bZ4X to our business partners. The new model, the first of the bZ range, fully embodies the Beyond Zero philosophy, under which the goal of zero emissions represents an intermediate step towards a future in which moving makes the world a better place and where people can move without barriers and limitations and in total safety – commented Ennio Liberali, Fleet and Used Vehicle Manager of Toyota Motor Italia – This event represents a fundamental point of contact to bring our partners on board in carrying out the ambition to build a better society and, given the feedback we are currently having with Full Hybrid technology, we are sure that we will succeed ”.