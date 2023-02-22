Trade unions and the government pressure readjustments to companies due to high inflation; The automaker did not disclose the amount of the increase

Japanese automaker Toyota announced this Wednesday (22.Feb.2023) that it will increase base wages and bonus payments for its 68,000 unionized workers in Japan.

The measure is part of an agreement reached with the company’s workers’ union. Already in the 1st round of negotiations, the automaker accepted the demands in full. The information is from the news agency Reuters and the newspaper Financial Times.

The company did not disclose the value of the salary increase, but the expectation is that it will be the biggest readjustment in 20 years. According to Koji Sato, future chief executive who will take office in April, the decision also wants to influence the auto industry to take similar measures.

“We are at the forefront of encouraging distribution [de riqueza] for the entire auto industry, and each one of us is working hard for this.”said Sato.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been urging business leaders to raise workers’ wages to offset inflation. The country recorded the highest increase in the rate in 41 years in December 2022. The consumer price index stood at 4%.

Automaker Honda also agreed to raise its employees’ base wages after negotiating with the union. The readjustment will be around 5%, the highest since 1990.