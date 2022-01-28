In 2021, for the second consecutive year, Toyota proved to be the largest car manufacturer in the world. The great rival Volkswagen has once again been defeated in the market: the sales of new cars of the Japanese brand globally have increased by 10.1% in the last twelve months compared to the previous year, for a total of 10.5 million. registrations; Volkswagen instead stopped at 8.9 million units delivered worldwide, a figure down 5% compared to all of 2020 and above all the lowest in the last ten years.

The numbers speak for themselves therefore: not only has Toyota confirmed itself as more popular than Volkswagen for the second consecutive year, but it has further widening the gap with the German giant, given that the sales of the former have grown while those of the latter have decreased. What affected Volkswagen’s business was mainly the shortage of microchips and semiconductors, a factor on which Toyota must be credited for having moved better and above all more quickly. The Covid-19 pandemic also had a certain impact on the entire automotive sector, but even in this case the Japanese brand’s great ability was to resist more, also facilitated by the fact that its domestic market, the Japanese one and more generally the Asian one, have been less affected than Europe.