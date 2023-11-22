Toyota advertising banned due to off-roading

Off-roading should not be promoted, because it is harmful to nature.

Off-road driving can be done for fun, but for some people it is a necessity. There are also countries where you cannot reach every corner via a neatly paved road. And for some professions it is also necessary to leave the beaten track. That’s why it’s nice that there are cars like the Toyota Hilux.

Apparently the ASA thinks differently. The ASA is in England what the Advertising Code Committee is here in the Netherlands. They have one now Toyota-advertising banned because a Hilux goes off-road. Phew! In this way, Toyota promotes behavior that is harmful to the environment. According to the ASA.

The commercial shows how a group of Hiluxxes (?) drive over different terrains, including through a river and through a forest. Such advertisements are made for literally every SUV and pickup, but apparently that has now suddenly become a problem.

If you want to judge for yourself, you can watch the video in question below. But be careful: don’t copy this at home!

The complaint against the advertisement was filed by a group called Adfree Cities, which opposes SUVs in general. It’s funny that they choose the Hilux, instead of an unnecessarily large SUV that is only driven in the city. The Hilux is a car that is actually used for what it was made for.

Banning these advertisements sets a precedent, so other brands will also have to be careful with their next advertisements. Who knows, perhaps Britons will soon only see commercials of pick-ups and all-terrain vehicles driving obediently on tarmac roads.

Does Toyota’s marketing department really mind this? Probably not, because the advertisement (which dates back to 2020) is now receiving a lot of attention for free and for free. And the target group of the Hilux will certainly not leave the car because this advertising is prohibited. So the old saying applies here: there is no such thing as bad advertising.

