Toyota was forced to stop production at its factory in the Czech Republic due to component shortages. A problem dictated by the outbreak of a fire at the factory of one of the Japanese giant’s suppliers: in particular, the flames broke out last Monday 14 August at the plants Novares CZ Zebrak in the Beroun region, also in the Czech Republic, thus forcing the supplier to stop the delivery of essential plastic components to the nearby Toyota plant.

Significant damage

The consequences of the fire were very serious: the first rumors speak of 1.8 billion Czech crowns in damages, the equivalent of more than 81 million dollars, with the production and storage plants gone completely destroyed. Toyota also wanted to send teams to assess the extent of the damage in the affected factory: obviously, the fire brigade intervened on the spot, using about 50 hours to douse the flames.

Consequences for Yaris and Aygo X

“We had to stop production on Monday night. This will obviously have an effect on our production plan. It’s unclear how long the outage will last“commented Tomas Paroubek, a Toyota spokesman. In short, a stop to assembly operations until a date to be determined, which represents an important setback for the models Aygo X and Yaris destined for the European marketproduced precisely in the Czech Republic by Toyota.

Safe workers

According to reports from Carscoops, the production stoppage will not significantly affect the work activity of the employees who previously worked on the assembly line affected by the interruption, since they will keep their normal working hours: Toyota has indeed decided to assign these workers alternative tasks, including training, with the intention of ensuring that they are sufficiently prepared for the resumption of production whenever it becomes feasible. This year alone it is the second break at the Bohemian Toyota plant in Kolin: the previous one dates back to February.