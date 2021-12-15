Akio Toyoda never contradicts itself. The president of Toyota presented the Toyota electric vehicle range without falling into the ‘zero emissions’ trap, a phrase that means everything and nothing since (today) not even Tesla can claim to be neutral from the point of view of pollution.

“If the energy that powers the vehicles is not clean, the use of an electrification system, no matter what type, will not result in zero emissions. The vehicles can be divided into two categories: those that reduce the polluting footprint, and those that eliminate it, from production to use. We will do everything possible to achieve the latter. I believe that reaching carbon neutrality can lead humanity to live happily on the planet. We at Toyota want to help, and it will be our mission globally. We will reduce emissions as much and as soon as possibleToyoda said during the presentation of the electric plans for the future of the Japanese group.

“We aim to achieve carbon neutrality in our production plants in 2035, by making continuous improvements on the use of energy, and by securing renewable sources. The energy mix currently varies a lot from region to region. This is why Toyota will provide a diversified list, to achieve the objectives in the individual areas. We don’t choose for our customers, just the opposite. One might think that a few options strategy would be more efficient, while we want to keep many doors open. We are sure that we will be able to adapt if there are specific market choices in the future. We want to be a company that will contribute to the health of the planet, and that will bring joy to people“, The president of Toyota later concluded.

Toyoda, it should be remembered, is not a proponent of a purely electric future, but neither is it against this type of ‘engine’. However, even in the statements made in other contexts, such as on the occasion of industrial meetings in Japan, strongly believes that the combustion engine may still be in the game, with reduced emissions thanks also to the use of hydrogen.