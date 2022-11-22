“Toy Story” hit theaters 27 years ago. To say it was just a successful movie would be to detract from the huge impact it had on pixar and for animated films in Hollywood. With that story starring Woodythe studio owned by Disney built a whole saga, which has generated millions in profits and has become the favorite of thousands of fans, children of that time and adults now.

The franchise is still alive and they demonstrated it with the premiere of “Lightyear” this year. Although this series of films hide various secrets throughout its plot, there is a fact that many overlooked, but which continues to cause enormous curiosity among followers and casual consumers of this narrative: Andy’s father?

From the first installment, Pixar showed us Andy’s family made up of him, his mother, his little sister and, later, his pet. But there is no trace of a father figure. Well, there is an obscure theory that could explain this enigmatic absence. Ready to have your childhood ruined?

Andy’s dad in “Toy Story”: an unsolved mystery

According to the Screen Rant portal, there was a time when a rather grim hypothesis was handled about the null presence of Andy’s father (presumably also called Andy). Specifically, the portal explains that, Supposedly, one of the franchise’s writers stated that the man had polio.

In fact, it was said that Andy Sr. was Woody’s first owner and nearly lost him as a child, until he saved him from being thrown away, along with other toys.

Years later, he married and had children. But something happened that he did not see coming: polio attacked him again and this time caused his death. This is how the cowboy remains not only a legacy to Andy Jr., but also a priceless family heirloom.

Although this argument sounds quite credible, it was denied by Andrew Stanton (via The Hollywood Reporter), a screenwriter in the saga: “Fake news, complete and absolute. Everyone go back to your houses. There’s nothing to see here, folks.”

So is there any truth behind all of this? Well, the director of “Toy Story 4”Josh Cooley, and the film’s producer, Mark Nielsen, chose to offer a less tragic response, although no less dark for that.