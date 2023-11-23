Since the announcement of the release of the new chapter of the animated series Toy Story 5the most popular question was whether the much-loved characters Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen) would return to the screens. In an appearance Tuesday at the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tim Allen confirmed that fans have nothing to worry about: Toy Story 5 it will doand both he and Tom Hanks they will then return.

The actor told how Disney has reconnected with the two stars to convince them to reprise their iconic roles:

Bob Iger, head of Disney, confirmed that the film is in the works. The production contacted us, both Tom and me, to reprise our roles. But he didn’t say anything else about it, he didn’t let us know anything about the story.

Allen then concluded his speech by stating:

I’ve always wondered if four is really a lot. What if five were even too many? According to some rumors, the screenwriter wouldn’t be working on it if he didn’t think it was a bomb, and if that wasn’t the right thing. I think this is a really interesting opportunity to bring us all together.

Toy Story 5 it has been so far one of Disney’s most secret projectsso much so that there are no directors officially involved yet. In any case, Pete Doctera Pixar executive, declared that the film will be truly surprising for those who decide to go and see it.

«When we were making the first Toy Story, no one had any idea that there would be a Toy Story 2» says Docter speaking of the first computer-animated feature film, a film that made almost 375 million dollars at the global box office from about 30 years ago:

What I love about the creative process is that it takes you to unexpected places. If I had known what I was doing when I started making the film, there would have been no point in continuing. I discover so much along the way.

Disney has not yet revealed when Toy Story 5 will be released in theaters, while i The first 4 films of the series are available on the streaming platform Disney+.