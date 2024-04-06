The franchise of 'Toy Story' has been one of the most successful and beloved in the history of disney. Since its first installment in 1995, it has captivated generations with its endearing characters and exciting adventures. Now, after years of speculation and anticipation, Disney has confirmed the release date for 'Toy Story 5'. The news has generated great excitement among fans of the saga, who are already counting the days to meet Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the band again.

Confirmation of the premiere of 'Toy Story 5' It is an important milestone for disney, especially after the disappointing performance of 'Lightyear' at the box office. The company seeks to reaffirm the strength of its brands and continue the legacy of one of its most iconic franchises. With the return of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen in the voices of the main characters, this new installment is expected to recover the magic and success of its predecessors.

When is 'Toy Story 5' released?

The official release date of 'Toy Story 5' is scheduled for June 19, 2026. This will be a significant date, as it will mark the 31st anniversary of the release of the first 'Toy Story' film. Fans of the saga can now mark their calendars and prepare for a new adventure with their favorite characters.

When was the 'Toy Story' sequel announced?

The sequel to 'Toy Story' was announced last year by Disney. This news from 2023 has excited many fans of Pixar and Disney films.

What is 'Toy Story 5' going to be about?

Although specific plot details for 'Toy Story 5' are still being kept under wraps, the film is expected to continue exploring the adventures of Woody, Buzz and their friends.. The dynamics between the characters and the new challenges they will face will be key elements in this installment. With the promise of maintaining the essence of the saga, fans can expect a story full of emotion, humor and touching moments.

'Toy Story', the first film, was released in 1995 in the United States. Photo: Pixar

What other movies has Disney confirmed?

With 'Toy Story 5', Disney has confirmed other films that will be part of its release calendar in the coming years. Below is a list of the films confirmed to be released in 2024 and the following two years:

May 10, 2024: 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

June 14, 2024: 'Inside Out 2'

July 26, 2024: 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

August 16, 2024: 'Alien: Romulus'

November 27, 2024: 'Moana 2'

December 6, 2024: 'Nightbitch'

December 20, 2024: 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

February 14, 2025: 'Captain America: Brave New World'

March 21, 2025: Live Action of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'

April 11, 2025: 'The Amateur'

May 2, 2025: 'Thunderbolts'

June 13, 2025: 'Elio'

July 25, 2025: 'Fantastic Four'

October 10, 2025: 'Tron: Ares'

November 7, 2025: 'Blade'

November 26, 2025: 'Zootopia 2'

December 19, 2025: 'Avatar 3'

May 1, 2026: 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

May 22, 2026: 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'

June 16, 2026: 'Toy Story 5'

July 10, 2026: Live action of 'Moaiana'

What characters are returning to 'Toy Story 5'?

The fifth installment of 'Toy Story' will feature the return of the saga's iconic characters. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen will return to lend their voices to Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively. Other characters beloved by fans are also expected to make an appearance, maintaining the continuity and charm of the previous films.