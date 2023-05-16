Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Real Bambis, the Bechdel test for Frozen and a gas mask: Ten facts about Disney’s 100th anniversary. Bet you don’t know them all?

Munich – From Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck to Marvel, the Simpsons and Star Wars – Disney is one of the most influential corporations in the world. The media conglomerate is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, as the company was founded on October 16, 1923. There are millions of big Disney fans around the world. We’ve rounded up ten fun facts that will help you shine even among Disney lovers.

Founding date: October 16, 1923 Headquarters: Burbank, California (USA) Sales volume: $74.8 billion (2020)

Disney Fact #1: Walt Disney wasn’t a good draftsman

As a teenager, Walt Disney drew cartoons in his parents’ garage and then sold them. But actually he was not a particularly good draftsman throughout his life, which he also said of himself. What he was able to do like no other was the step before drawing: Walt Disney provided the ideas, his team implemented them.

Disney Fact #2: Mickey Mouse was meant to resemble Charlie Chaplin

In 1928, Walt Disney’s company was on the brink of collapse. “In great despair,” on a train journey across the United States from New York to California, he drew the first draft of the mouse that would later become Mickey (by then called “Mortimer”). He was inspired by Charlie Chaplin. Micky should resemble this and convey his “sorrow”. In the first tests, she failed in the audience – only with “Steamboat Willie” did the hoped-for success come.

Mickey Mouse is said to be based on Charlie Chaplin. ©UPI

Disney Fact #3: Mickey’s First Voiceover

Company founder Walt Disney actually voiced the character Mickey Mouse himself. Sound effects specialist Jimmy MacDonald later took over this part. The reason: As a heavy smoker, Walt Disney had put too much strain on his voice.

Film producer Walt Disney helped shape childhood for many children. But the Walt Disney Company is a huge media group. © dpa

Disney Fact #4: Mickey’s license protection is expiring

The license protection for the most famous mouse in the world will expire in 2024. If the company doesn’t manage to avert this, the character should be freely usable by everyone.

Disney Fact #5: Real Bambis

In order to be able to draw the fawn “Bambi” as realistically and as realistically as possible, Walt Disney required real deer to live in the studio as templates during production. To do this, he sent an employee into the Maine woods, who returned to Hollywood with two deer on the train. They stayed there for nine months. Incidentally, this practice was also used in the “Lion King”.

Disney Fact #6: Record Oscar Winners

Walt Disney still holds a record that nobody in Hollywood has been able to break in all these years. No Spielberg, no Scorsese, no Brando – nobody. Walt Disney has won 26 Oscars.

Disney Fact #7: Special gas mask for kids

Walt Disney designed a gas mask for children during World War II. This one looked like Mickey Mouse.

Disney Fact #8: Special Directions for Disney Parks

All Disney World or Disneyland branded parks have very specific statutes. Walt Disney is said to have attached great importance to the fact that every visitor can see a garbage can at every point. Park employees are also never allowed to answer “I don’t know” to questions. It is also forbidden to visit the parks dressed up as a Disney character – this would destroy the magic.

Only one Mickey Mouse, Goofy, etc. may be seen on the premises at any time. The actors are also trained in writing autographs: special training ensures that every signature of every “Snow White” looks the same all over the world. Also curious: the actors are forbidden to hold babies. Also, anyone starting out at Disney is allowed to appear in a park costumed as a character if they choose.

Mickey Mouse is probably the most famous creation from Disney. © Betrand Guay/AFP

Disney Fact #9: Toy Story 2 was almost deleted

In 1999, an employee accidentally deleted the almost finished film “Toy Story 2”. Only because a colleague was working from home did she have a copy on her computer there. Only through this fortunate circumstance could the film of the new story about the toy cowboy Woody and the astronaut action figure Buzz Lightyear be saved.

Disney Fact #10: Frozen passes the Bechdel test

Anna and Elsa have achieved something that no other Disney film has achieved: The hit film “Frozen” is the first Disney princess film to pass the so-called Bechdel test. This checks whether there are independent female characters – who also talk about something other than men. Incidentally, the titles of the new princess films such as “Frozen” (known in English as “Frozen”), but also “Tangled”, the remake of the Rapunzel story, are kept more neutral. That’s how they should appeal to boys.

Disney Bonus Fact: Walt Disney’s Mission Statement

And as a bonus fact, Walt Disney’s motto up until shortly before his death: “We’re just getting started.”

Many Disney fans also subscribe to the Disney+ streaming service. There was a phishing email recently: Customers of the service are urged to exercise caution. Meanwhile, there was a spectacular mishap at Disneyland Anaheim in the USA, a dragon suddenly burst into flames.