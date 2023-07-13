We are officially in the middle of Prime Day, the sales season in which Amazon offers different items to users who have their respective membership in order to obtain free shipping among more benefits. And of course, the discounts include collectibles and figures, so right here we let you know those that you should not miss.

Luffy Red Hawk Funko ($259 MXN)

Funkos are an item that lends itself a lot to collectors, if you combine it with anime it will be essential to protect as a treasure. This time it is about Luffy from One Piece, one of the most beloved series in the world and which has thousands of chapters.

Sonic Green Hill LEGO ($1490 MXN)

We can also link the world of video games to toys, and it is that for years there have been collaborations between companies, the one that has attracted the most attention is that of Sonic with LEGO. This set is ideal for all fans of this iconic character.

Pikachu Evolution Multipack ($329 MxN)

The world of Pokémon is not only collectible in the video game and TCG part, but special figures such as stuffed animals and even plastic are also available for sale to decorate a pop culture fan setup. Therefore, there is nothing more iconic than this set of Pikachu’s evolutionary process, it includes Raichu and Pichu.

Hasbro Grogu ($719 MXN)

The Grogu character from Star Wars The Mandalorian has made his own fandom, so having a replica of this Mandalorian wannabe will be a fan favorite. The best thing is that he has animatronic expressions almost similar to what we have seen in the series.

Hot Wheels Mario Bros. The Movie ($399 MXN)

The Super Mario movie has not lost its relevance despite the fact that it is no longer available in theaters, and this is reflected in the toys that are being put on sale and those that will also arrive in the future. One that is totally worth it is the replica of Mario’s Kart that he uses in the film, and much better that it is a version made by Hot Wheels.

Remember that Amazon Prime Day will be available until July 16.

Via: Amazon