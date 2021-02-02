In March 2020, it reached the catalog of Netflix a new Spanish fiction that in a few days was positioned as the favorite of users: Toy boy.

As the weeks went by, and with an open ending in its plot, the streaming confirmed that it would give it a second season. While fans await the release of the new chapters, it has been revealed who the new addition to the cast will be.

To everyone’s surprise, Toy boy season 2 will feature Italian Michele Morrone as part of your cast. The actor achieved international popularity last year thanks to the controversial Netflix original movie 365 Days.

Beside MorroneAlso joining this Atresmedia TV production is the Italian Federica Sabatini, whose last major project was Suburra, where she played Nadia Gravone.

Start of Toy boy recordings

The production company announced that the Netflix series will begin filming in the coming weeks. and, as anticipated, the team will once again use the landscapes of Costa del sol in Malaga for its new episodes. Jesús Mosquera, Cristina Castaño and María Pedraza assured their participation in the fiction.

What is Toy boy about?

The story revolves around Hugo Beltran, an exotic dancer who wakes up on a sailboat after a night out. At her side is the husband of her lover, Macarena Medina, a very influential woman.

What will happen in season 2 of Toy boy?

With Hugo Beltrán proving his innocence in the murder of Philip Norman, the enemies he has won in the process now seek revenge. A bomb at the Inferno venue has shattered the Toy Boys’ dreams and left Triana on the brink of death.