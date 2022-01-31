The success of the Spanish series Toy Boy was unexpected, even for Netflix, since the program had originally been launched through the Spanish signal Antena 3 and was a resounding failure in ratings. The first season in the streaming platform premiered in July 2020 and the The second will arrive for Latin America this February 18.

What is Toy Boy 2 about?

Hugo Beltran (Jesus Mosquera) has proven his innocence for the murder of Philip Norman, whose body was cremated and left next to the young man after a wild party on a sailboat. However, despite not being guilty of the crime, he has made certain enemies along the way that will not let him move on with his normal life.

Toy Boy 2 cast

Jesús Mosquera, María Pedraza and Cristina Castaño will once again play Hugo, Triana Marín and Macarena Medina, respectively. Other actors that make up the main cast are José de la Torre, Carlo Constanzia, Raudel Raúl Martiato, Juanjo Almeida, José Manuel Seda, Álex Gadea and Javier Mora. And they were joined by Álex González, Federica Sabatini and Maxi Iglesias.

Jesús Mosquera is Hugo Beltrán, a young and inexperienced stripper who finds himself involved in a murder. Photo: Netflix.

Will there be a third season of Toy Boy?

At the moment, there are no major indications about a continuation for the new Spanish success of Netflix, but possibly his return to the streaming giant depends on how this second season goes, so it is expected that users’ expectations can be rekindled by continuing to see Hugo’s story, the women in his life and his colleagues who are dedicated to striptease.

When is the second season of Toy Boy coming?

The new episodes of the second season of Toy Boy will arrive on the Netflix platform on February 18.

Toy Boy 2 Trailer