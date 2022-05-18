from Vera Martinella

We will hear about “patient reported outcomes” more and more often: they are questionnaires on the symptoms suffered by patients during and after treatment, filled in by those directly concerned. Thus the information is more faithful

Skin irritation, chronic fatigue, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, gastrointestinal disturbances are the most common undesirable consequences of cancer treatments, which practically all cancer patients suffer from. In some cases it is mild and transient ailments, in many others of serious problems, which last a long time and compromise people’s quality of life. For years, trials of new drugs have neglected them (a 2016 survey reported that 90% of studies did not report side effects), while statistics reported that on average only one in five patients seek medical help to alleviate the inconvenience caused. from cancer treatments. Then we began to speak with increasing assiduity of “patient reported outcomes”, that is questionnaires administered to those directly involved, in which the patients themselves report and report independently and in detail the side effects of the anticancer therapy that is administered to them. Now, for the first time, we go a step further: the European Society of Oncology (ESMO) has in fact just published the first guidelines dedicated to oncologists on this topic.

Patients describe their ailments for themselves What is it in concrete terms? "In recent years, important clinical studies have shown that using questionnaires for the collection of symptoms reported by patients on active anticancer treatment does not only serve to obtain a more faithful description of toxicities compared to what the doctors report in the medical records, but also to better manage the sick as it ensures that the problems are less neglected and dealt with in a timely manner – he replies Massimo Di Maio, national secretary of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and coordinator of the European working group that led to the drafting of the guidelines -. From this point of view, among other things, technology today offers an even greater opportunity than was traditionally possible with paper questionnaires: the ability to use apps on your smartphone or home computer makes it possible to provide information on the progress of symptoms not only at the time of the visit to the hospital, but also in the intervals between one check-up and another ». Clinical studies published in prestigious journals have shown that this approach can determine a significant benefit in quality of lifebut also a more timely management of toxicities (potentially preventing them from becoming severe), a significant reduction in emergency room visits and hospitalizations, potentially greater efficacy of anticancer treatments.

From theory to practice What are these guidelines for? «They represent a first, important milestone towards the spread of this new approach that gives a voice directly to the sick – explains Di Maio, director of Oncology at the Mauritian Order Hospital of Turin -. In the panel that I coordinated, at Esmo's request to draft the document, there are not only medical oncologists, but also nurses (who have a crucial role), psychologists, patient representatives. In practice, the guidelines serve to produce, on the basis of the evidence available to date and the opinion of a group of international experts, a series of recommendations for introducing patient-reported outcomes in clinical practice for cancer patients. We have tried to identify the different "clinical scenarios" in which this approach can be useful: first of all cancer patients in active treatment (for which the strongest evidence exists), but also patients who have completed treatment, patients in follow-up, patients near the end of life. We've described the features a symptom monitoring tool should have – questions should match validated questionnairesthe software should have precise technical characteristics, for example allowing patients to be sent a reminder to fill in questionnaires and providing "alerts" (alarm bells) for healthcare professionals when patients report a severe or worsening symptom compared to previous reports ".

Enter the information in the medical record In other words, foresee the introduction of patient-reported outcomes in clinical practice it not only means that the hospital and patients have an app or a program that allows information to be exchanged even remotely, but above all it means an important revolution in the organization of assistance. «Ideally, the patient's responses should be incorporated in the electronic medical record, as is already the case today for laboratory tests and instrumental tests carried out within the hospital – explains Di Maio -. This would make, in effect, i patient-reported outcomes an integral part of daily clinical management. In addition, the team should provide for a reorganization of assistance, as operators must take charge of managing any reports reported by patients in the system. From our point of view, they are nurses the most suitable figures for this role: their care tasks make them the ideal professional figure to give instructions to the patient on the use of the tools, to manage the reports of mild symptoms, to involve doctors in the management of the most severe symptoms ".

Leverage technology at the service of patients All this requires resources: not only technological for the software, but above all organizational, in such a way as to effectively pass from the guidelines to the daily hospital reality. What is important for patients to know? «That there is growing attention on these issues – concludes the expert -. Is that the systematic collection of symptoms reported directly by them in some realities it is already carried out through paper questionnaires delivered and discussed at the time of the visit (as happens at the Mauriziano, where for several years we have introduced these tools into the daily routine). Now the challenge is to take advantage of electronic technology and tools, not to replace hospital visits, but to complement them, optimizing the management of symptoms and toxicities. Of course, not all patients are familiar with smartphone apps or computers. From this point of view, it will be important that the opportunity presented by the advancement of technology does not translate into a threat of unequal treatment. Education will be important for the sick, for their caregivers, as well as for health professionals, so that we can make the most of this possibility. In recent years, oncology has seen important therapeutic advances, thanks to innovative drugs that clinical research has given us: it is also important to pay the same attention to the quality of clinical care and communication with patients “.