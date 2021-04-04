Manatee County, Florida, is under a state of emergency over fears that a reservoir containing millions of gallons of “polluted and radioactive sewage” could collapse at any time.

Some residents of Manate County, Florida, were evacuated from their homes during the Easter weekend, as officials expressed concern that the sewage pool would collapse “at any time.”

And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in the region, according to US “CBS” News, on Saturday.

County officials said the pond, located in the former phosphate processing plant, Penny Point, has a “significant leak”.

The Manate County Department of Public Safety has asked residents living near the factory to evacuate their homes due to an “imminent collapse and sewage leakage”. According to Sky News.

Manatee Public Safety Director Jack Sauer said a portion of the pool wall had collapsed, indicating that a structural collapse could occur at any time.

The Manatee County Department of Public Safety initially sent emergency evacuation notices on Friday to those who were within a half-mile of a septic pool.

By 11 a.m. on Saturday, the evacuation orders had been expanded to include residents one mile north of the reservoir, as well as a half-mile south of the site. The highway has also been closed to traffic.

The Manatee County Department of Public Safety said 316 families were within the full evacuation zone.