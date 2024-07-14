Toxic substances in cosmetics, dozens of seizures: the brands to avoid

The recalls of cosmetic products containing Lilial, an aromatic chemical compound whose use has been banned by the European Commission since March 2022, continue as it is classified as toxic for reproduction. The substance is indicated on the label with the acronym BMHCA or with the words “Butylfenil Methylpropional” and can damage the reproductive system, cause skin sensitization and harm the health of the fetus. Despite the reports and seizures having been going on for months now, the Guardia di Finanza has recently carried out new seizures throughout the country. This time, 15 products have been included in the list and withdrawn from the market in our country, in addition to the other 156 withdrawn from last February to today.

Here is the list of new withdrawals:

Cesare Paciotti Body oil (lot: 3910216 barcode: 800935091052);

Dove Beauty Shower Gel Talc (lots: 1193ABX 15:38 A, 8194ABX 00:27 barcodes: 8712561899284, 8720181047107);

Dove Deodorant go fresh pear and aloe vera scent (batch: 72444CYB 17:15 barcode: 87291797);

Dove Extra fresh deodorant (batch: 73171LW 21:39 barcode: 50210466);

Dove Go fresh deodorant (batch: 81074CYA 12:26 barcode: 50099641);

Dove Go fresh Green tea and cucumber scent hydrating shower gel (lot: 8197RBX 03:29 barcode: 8712561611145);

Dove Talcum powder deodorant (lots: 73114CYB 20:45, 80254CYB 19:41 barcodes: 50099627, 50099634);

First American Brands, inc New York Bubble Bath Tweety & Sylvester Bath foam (lot: 20120514 barcode: 827669022934);

Flor de Mayo Candy Blue Perfume (lot: nd barcode: 8428390046460);

Fragrances Mais Woman HG de naturmais Eau de toilette (batch: PM180127 barcode: 8435160605963);

Garnier Fructis Long hair conditioner (lot: 2GK 901 barcode: 3600541204133);

Garnier Fructis Oil repair 3 conditioner (batch: 26R102 barcode: 3600541254343);

Suarez Parfums & Cosmetics Sweet Care deoparfum no gas Deodorant (batch: nd barcode: 8034055533239);

Treasures of the East Royal Oud of Yemen Bath cream (lot: 21043100309 barcode: 8008970037813);

Vidal Premium extra hydrating shower cream (batch: 50370 barcode: 8008970008356).

Lilial had already been included in a list of 26 allergenic substances potentially carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic for reproduction with regulation 2021/1902. Despite the time given to companies to remove items containing it from their warehouses, many are still on the market. Cosmetica Italia, the trade association of Confindustria that represents manufacturers in the sector, reported that “manufacturers are not responsible or obliged to withdraw from the market products released before the ban was triggered” and that “it is therefore the distributors who must take care of removing from the market and storing in a special warehouse the products containing the toxic substance to then send them for destruction”. The feeling, therefore, is that the continuous lengthening of the list of recalled toxic products is the result of a shift in responsibility between manufacturers and distributors in which consumers are the ones who pay the price.