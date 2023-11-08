Toxic substance from a tank at the Segrate freight yard

Since 8.30 the Milan firefighters have been busy at the terminal of the Segrate railway freight yard, due to the leakage from a tank of Octanoyl Chloride, a toxic substance even at low concentrations. The staff on duty at the railway yard, when the tank was in transit, noticed the small leak of the substance, blocking the vehicle and alerting the operations room in Via Messina.

On site, in addition to conventional means, the personnel of the NBCR unit specialized in dealing with this type of intervention. From the first measurements carried out, it cannot be excluded that the leak was due to imperfect tightening of the bolts of the so-called “manhole”. The oscillations of the tank would have thus caused the leakage of the substance, explain the Fire Brigade. There were no injuries or other people involved. The area of ​​the Segrate railway yard in via Lazio 32 has been cordoned off by fire brigades and made safe while waiting for the transfer operations to be completed. There are two medical vehicles and four ambulances on site, reports Areu.

Twenty-five workers intoxicated at the Segrate airport

Twenty-five people are now under observation after a transit tanker leaked toxic material. This is Octanoyl Chloride, a toxic substance even at low concentrations. The station employees noticed the loss and called the firefighters. Eye irritation for workers There are 26 people evaluated by the rescuers: 25 terminal workers were taken to hospital for monitoring following exposure to the substance, as indicated by the Poison Control Center. Both people who presented symptoms (eye irritation, sore throat, mild breathing difficulties) in code green and yellow, and patients who were asymptomatic at the time of the evaluation, arrived at the hospital.

Lombardy Region: best wishes for a speedy recovery to the intoxicated workers

“I wish a speedy recovery to the operators of the Segrate railway freight terminal, affected by a leak of toxic material that leaked from a tank while they were carrying out their work”. As Franco Lucente, regional councilor for Transport and Sustainable Mobility, following the accident that occurred this morning in Segrate and which involved 25 workers transported to various hospitals in Milan and the province. “I thank – added Lucente – the Fire Brigade, the Police Force, the Railway Police officers and all the health workers who intervened. Once again the rescue machine was activated promptly, demonstrating the competence and professionalism of women and men at the service of the community”.

