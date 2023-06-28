Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Poison alarm at the Brenner: Substance escapes – train line and station temporarily closed. Volunteer firefighters wearing chemical protection suits try to get the situation under control. © Screenshot Facebook/ FW South Tyrol

Poison alarm at the Brenner border station: A leak was discovered on a train from Germany on the way to Italy. To the south all was still.

Brenner – Toxic substance causes a large-scale operation at Brenner station (Italy). In the early morning hours of Tuesday (June 27), volunteer firefighters from the region deployed in chemical protective suits and respiratory protection: A dangerous liquid – toxic toluene – had escaped from a tank container. This is reported by the South Tyrolean Fire Brigade Association on Facebook.

Poison alarm at the Brenner: Dangerous substance is leaking – the station and train line are temporarily completely closed

It was a large amount, reports the Italian news channel Rai with reference to the person responsible for dangerous goods transport. An attempt was made to seal the leak. According to the fire department, the leak was at the filler neck.

The substance toluene – also known as methylbenzene – is a solvent that is found in paints and varnishes, but also in petrol. Inhalation of vapors may cause respiratory paralysis. The chemical causes nerve-kidney and possibly liver damage chemistry.de to read. “Toluene is toxic to reproduction and teratogenic.”

Brenner train station evacuated: rail traffic closed for safety reasons

The Brenner train station was evacuated by the volunteer fire brigade, according to the media. For safety reasons, rail traffic had to be temporarily closed from four in the morning. No trains were allowed to pass southbound, only freight trains were allowed northbound.

The freight train with the toxic substance was traveling from Germany to Italy, reports Rai South Tyrol. At 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the use of dangerous goods at the Brenner Pass was over. (ml)