A landfill in Croatia is on fire. Burning plastic creates harmful smoke in the air. The extinguishing work could take days.

Osijek – A veritable inferno of flames has broken out near a major city in Croatia. A plastic landfill belonging to the company “Drava International” near Osijek caught fire on Wednesday night (October 4th). According to civil protection, stored plastic is said to have caught fire. The effects are significant.

Devastating fire at a plastic landfill in Croatia: Fire not yet under control

Images and videos on social media show thick, black clouds of smoke sweeping across the landfill and meter-high flames shooting into the sky. The fire initially developed in an open area and eventually spread to the production facility.

The spread of the fire has now slowed down, but it is not yet under control, the Croatian newspaper reported Dnevnik.hr. “The situation is very serious, it is a fire the likes of which we have never seen in the Osijek area,” Dragan Vulin, deputy head of civil protection for the city of Osijek, told the Croatian broadcaster HTV.

More than 180 emergency services fought the flames. According to the fire department, three firefighters were injured during the firefighting operation, one of them seriously. “The situation is terrible. “More than 10 hectares of plastic are burning,” firefighter Boris Banjan told the newspaper. Firefighters cannot go further than 30 meters from the flames, otherwise the “equipment will melt,” he explained.

Plastic landfill in Croatia burns: Toxic gases spread – “Situation is very serious”

Meanwhile, smoke and noxious gases spread into the air. Residents were asked not to leave their homes and to keep windows closed. In addition, classes in nearby schools were canceled. Toxicologist Franjo Plavšić warned opposite Dnevnik.hr from carcinogenic gases as a result of the major fire, especially for the emergency services.

Despite the toxic gases, the air and water quality in Osijek is satisfactory, said Mayor Ivan Radić of Croatia’s fourth largest city. Given the size of the fire, extinguishing it could take several days. The cause of the fire is still unclear. Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced an investigation.

