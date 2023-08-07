Employees of the Dutch gas company ONE-Dyas have been exposed to high levels of carcinogenic benzene for years. Two employees became so ill that they had to stop working. Reporter Mark Middel visited them and heard how the company did not take their complaints seriously at all.

