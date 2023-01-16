Community otaku It has many remarkable features in a positive way, however, sometimes fanaticism also pushes them to make somewhat aggressive criticism. On this occasion, a Brazilian dubbing actor faced a violent situation and after that decided to leave dubbing in the project of Chainsaw Man.

The demon from the future received death threats

Guilherme Briggs, is the dubbing actor who played the demon from the future in the Chainsaw Man project — Brazil. However, he did not use a very popular phrase within the community and because of this he received many comments full of violence that even came to be death threats.

Briggs received a lot of pressure, after that, he also had a hack attempt and because of both things is that, For his safety, he decided to retire from dubbing in Chainsaw Man, despite having participated in dubbing for more than 30 years —he gave voice to Buzz Lightyear, Optimus Prime, Jack in Samurai Jacks or Josehep Joestar in the jojo’s—. In addition, he took an additional step and made his social networks private.

However, it should be noted that the phrase that fans wanted to hear is not even from the official translations of the manga, but from the sites that publish the works with informal translations. These are not usually used in anime dubbing projects, plus, surely even more special care was taken with Chainsaw Man, for its popularity. Obviously, this meant that an informal translation of the manga was not used.

Source: Studio MAPPA

It should also be noted that the script of the anime and the one of the manga are different, the adaptations take into account different aspects because they are different supports. However, this did not protect Briggs from offensive and violent comments from the community of Chainsaw Man.

It’s always terrible to see one violent, little empathic, self-centered and unfounded criticismno one should be able to attack another person for their preferences or beliefs about the best of a project, which, at least, has some professionals in charge.

Nothing justifies violence, let’s hope that communities understand that over time.

We recommend: Which Chainsaw Man character are you according to your personality?

Where I can see Chainsaw Man?

The anime is available on Crunchyroll, it has dubbing and subtitles.

The first season consisted of 12 episodes, was directed by Studio MAPPA, and there is still no news of a second season, despite the available material.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.