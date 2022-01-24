The American startup ByFusion proposed to replace concrete blocks that are toxic to the atmosphere with garbage. Experts have created a more environmentally friendly analogue of building materials from non-decomposable waste found in the ocean, writes designboom.

Since the founding of the company, more than 100 tons of plastic waste have been cleared from the Pacific Ocean. The collected waste was crushed into small pieces and compressed into bars 40 centimeters long, each weighing about ten kilograms. The resulting material, called ByBlock, is stronger and lighter than standard concrete blocks, while producing 41 percent less greenhouse gases into the air.

Related materials:

ByBlock can be used in landscaping, building or terrace construction, as well as furniture or decoration. By 2030, ByFusion plans to extract from the ocean and recycle 100,000 tons of plastic. To do this, the company decided to make the equipment for the production of building blocks from waste available to recycling companies around the world. ByFusion believes that with the help of ByBlock it will be possible not only to clean up the planet, but also to diversify the infrastructure of cities.

Previously, the use of ocean debris as building materials was proposed in the Philippines. From plastic waste in the resort country, they created poles and boards suitable for building fences, decking, repairing or building houses. Materials from the garbage turned out to be easy to use – they do not rot, and they do not form chips.