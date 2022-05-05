The researchers of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Cancer Immunotherapy Center and the University of Liverpool studied the effects of toxic anticancer drugs in a study involving cancer patients treated with immunotherapy who complained of nasty side effects.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Nature.

Toxic anticancer drugs: here’s what research has revealed

The study of toxic anticancer drugs revealed several critical clues as to why many immunotherapies can cause dangerous side effects and showed a better strategy for treating patients with tumors solid.

Solid tumors are an abnormal mass of tissue that usually does not contain cysts or liquid areas. Solid tumors can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). Different types of solid tumors are named after the type of cells that form them. Examples of solid tumors are sarcomas, carcinomas and lymphomas. Leukemias (blood cancers) generally do not form solid tumors.

“This work shows the importance of learning from early stage clinical trials“Declared the Professor Pandurangan Vijayanandfrom the Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), who co-directed the new research with Christian H. Ottensmeier, FRCP, Professor at the University of Liverpool, The Clatterbridge Cancer Center NHS Foundation Trust and adjunct professor at LJI.

Both Vijayanand and Ottensmeier are medical scientists and Ottensmeier is an oncologist who treats patients diagnosed with solid tumors. In the last decade alone, Ottensmeier has seen more and more patients grow thanks to advances in immunotherapies, which have acted on the immune system to kill tumors..

“In the world of oncology, immunotherapy has revolutionized the way we think about treatment“, Explained Ottensmeier:”We can administer immunotherapies to patients even with metastatic and widespread diseases, and then only three years later say goodbye and tell them that their cancer is cured. This is a surprising change ”.

Unfortunately, only about 20 to 30 percent of solid cancer patients undergoing immunotherapies go into long-term remission. Some patients do not experience any changes after immunotherapy, but others develop serious lung, bowel, and even skin problems from toxic anticancer drugs. These side effects can be debilitating and even fatal, and these patients are forced to discontinue immunotherapy. See also Wiko Buds Immersion: A great app can't solve everything

Researchers from LJI and the University of Liverpool continued their research with samples from another recent clinical study also carried out in the UK for patients with head and neck cancers. Patients were given an oral cancer immunotherapy called a PI3Kδ inhibitor. At the time, PI3Kδ inhibitors had been shown to be effective for B-cell lymphomas but had not yet been tested in solid tumors.

PI3Kδ inhibitors are new to the immunotherapy scene used as a cancer treatment, but they hold promise for their ability to inhibit ‘regulatory’ T cells (Tregs). Tregs normally try to stop other T cells, called effector T cells, from targeting the body’s tissues. Oncologists intervene to inhibit Tregs within tumors so that effector T cells can break free and generate cancer-suppressing CD8 + T cells.

“Having an oral tablet that can release the brakes, the Tregs, can be a great resource for oncologists “Vijayanand added.

Unfortunately, 12 of the 21 patients in the study had to stop treatment early because they developed inflammation in the colon, a condition called colitis: “We thought this drug would not be toxic, so why was this happening?” Vijayanand asked himself. See also "It was very toxic"; Vanessa Claudio is honest and reveals how her courtship with Carlos Arenas was

LJI scholar Simon Eschweiler, Ph.D., led the research and took a step back to understand exactly how PI3Kδ inhibitor treatment affected immune cells in the affected patients.

Using single-cell genomic sequencing, the scientist demonstrated that in the process of increasing tumor-fighting T cells and the PI3Kδ inhibitor blocked a subset of specific Treg cells from protecting the colon.. Without Treg, pathogenic T cells, called Th17 and Tc17 cells, moved and caused inflammation and colitis.

It was clear that the patients recruited for the trial had been given a dose of inhibitor PI3Kδ more than necessary, and immunotherapy had unbalanced the delicate composition of immune cells in the intestine.

The pathway to toxic anticancer drugs observed in the new study could be broadly applicable to other host organs Treg cells similar and other Treg cell-targeted immunotherapies such as the anti-CTLA-4as Eschweiler stated. The team also discovered that intermittent dosing could be a viable treatment strategy that combines sustained anticancer immunity with reduced toxicity: the researchers are now planning a human clinical trial to test the intermittent dosing strategy in humans.

“This research illustrates how you can go from a clinical study to a study in mice to see what’s behind toxic anticancer drugs given to patients.“, he has declared Mitchell KronenbergProfessor and Chief Scientific Officer of LJI, whose lab conducted much of the mouse model work for the new study.

How to explain the lack of toxicity in B-cell lymphoma studies? Eschweiler specified that patients with lymphoma in previous studies had received several previous treatments that led to a state of general immunocompromise. That is, patients with lymphoma did not have the same type or magnitude of immune response to PI3Kδ inhibition.

Meanwhile, head and neck cancer patients were treatment naïve. Their immune systems were not compromised, so immune-related adverse events were both faster and more pronounced.

Overall, the new study highlighted the importance of studying not only personalized therapies, but also personalized doses and treatment programs. As Ottensmeier explained, ten years ago doctors only had one type of immunotherapy to offer that could help a patient or not. Today, however, doctors have many more options involving immunotherapies to choose from.

Vijayanand and Ottensmeier are among the first researchers to use single-cell genomic sequencing tools to determine which therapeutic combinations are most effective in individual patients and the best timeline for delivering these therapies.

In an immunology study of 2021 also published on Naturethe scientists showed the importance of administering immunotherapies in a specific sequence: “If you design your clinical studies well and apply sophisticated genomics, you have a lot to learnVijayanand noted. “You can understand what is happening and go back to the patients “.