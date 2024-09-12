Senator Paloma Sánchez Ramos, a PRI member, launched a call to the legislators of his party to reject the reform of the Judicial Branch promoted by the Federal Executive. According to Sánchez, this legislative proposal is not only “toxic and regressive,” but also puts judicial independence at risk, which would directly impact the administration of justice in the country.

“We were not defeated and we remain united after voting against the so-called reform of the Judicial Branch of the Federal Executive because it is a toxic and regressive proposal,” said Senator Paloma Sánchez Ramos after pointing out alleged threats to opposition representatives.

Sánchez Ramos harshly criticized the attitude of the Morena majority in the Senate, which, according to her, systematically ignored the reservations presented by the opposition to improve the ruling. The legislator regretted that there was no space for a deep and detailed discussion that would allow for a genuine reform of the Judiciary. Although she agreed with her party on the need to make changes to the judicial system, she was clear in stating that the current proposal does not satisfy the demands for true progress in matters of justice.

The senator from Sinaloa reaffirmed her commitment to the citizens of her state, especially to vulnerable sectors such as the countryside and fishermen. She pointed out that, from the Senate, she will continue working to generate public policies that strengthen areas such as health, education and security in Sinaloa.

Sánchez Ramos also made a strong call to the federal government to assume its responsibility in the face of the growing violence in Sinaloa. He reiterated that the security of the people of Sinaloa must be a priority, and demanded a more forceful response to the clashes that are putting the lives of thousands of people at risk.

Finally, the senator concluded by reaffirming her commitment to continue raising her voice in defense of the interests of those she represents, assuring that the PRI will continue to fight against any attempt to undermine the autonomy of the Judiciary.

Have you not stopped by Amazon? Check it out THIS LINK their best products