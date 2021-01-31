The Board’s Public Health Committee for Granada met Friday and decided which towns could reopen as of 00.01h on Monday the 1st of February.

These are the towns that have already spent 14 days with their municipal boundaries closed after going over 500 per 100,000 cases and can now reopen:

Albuñuelas

Benalúa de las Villas

Colomera

Cortes and Graena

Dehesas de Guadix

Fornes

Moraleda de Zafayona

Morelábor

Portugos

Burnt

Valley

The following municipalities have dropped from over 1,000 per 100K but remain over 500 per 100K. Although they still can’t reopen their municipal limits, the bars, restaurants and other nonessential business can reopen from Monday.

Calicasas

Capileira

Moclin

Montillana

(News: Granada, Andalucia)