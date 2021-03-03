The general public sometimes complains about it: architecture has become ugly and it has abandoned popular taste. Since the 1990s, the “starchitect” stamps the urban landscape with his creative “gesture”, the spectacular achievements of which we are summoned to admire like a work of art in the museum. Like the inaccessible district of Paris-Rive gauche, the new ZACs concentrate the failures of an urban planning whose absence of alignment and size rules causes a disorientation which blurs the elementary legibility of any urban silhouette. Fruit of absurd standards, the recent homes, often dim and narrow, display a poor and unsightly aesthetic of stacked shoeboxes.

Disfigurements

The “eco-neighborhoods” display garish colors, of which the questionable quality of the materials (metal cladding, untreated softwood) hardly fits in with the shapes and colors of the old buildings. In contrast, the suburban housing of a property developer in peri-urban areas so poorly imitates rural buildings that it deteriorates the countryside to which, however, it promised to provide access. Since decentralization, many mayors have swallowed up the traditional green landscapes of rural town centers under concrete installations, barely replanted with small exogenous species. Finally, poor insulation from the outside and the kit architecture of so-called bioclimatic houses, anarchically located in town or in the countryside, disfigure ordinary landscapes.

Universal well-being

Thanks to the health crisis, the recent French debate on the thermal renovation of housing has mysteriously omitted aesthetic questions in a country that claims to be one of the most beautiful in the world. It is common to hear some justify the current ugliness by the argument that architecture first satisfies uses. But isn’t beauty also essential to achieve universal well-being?

There is an urgent need to reform the architecture. Between the anticlassical academicism inspired by Rem Koolhaas, dominant in school today, and the lack of quality architecture of real estate development (the two worlds are separate), a third way must be reinvented which knows how to draw its resources from history. and French heritage.

Meeting of architecture and decorative arts

At the end of the 19th century, the architects Eugène Viollet-le-Duc and Anatole de Baudot in France, then the socialist William Morris and the Arts & Crafts movement in England, wish to extract architecture from the double straitjacket imposed on it by the formal eclecticism of the fine arts and the degradation of the landscape, social and constructive caused by an uncontrolled industrial revolution. They saw in the idealized Middle Ages of Gothic cathedrals the principle of a reunion of architecture and the decorative arts to discipline the use of industrial materials, revalorize craftsmanship and restore beauty in functional buildings.

From its teaching to construction standards, the whole architecture must be rethought.

We must transpose this reform of the industry in the current ecological approach and reinvest the architecture of an aesthetic research so that our constructions are beautiful while being low emitting and well insulating. From its teaching to construction standards, the whole architecture must be rethought.

Basic rules

Urban architecture must reconnect with regionalism and regulatory town planning to create legible frameworks, like the admirable reconstruction of Saint-Malo by Louis Arretche. Some basic rules (volume of buildings, types of roofs, colors and materials) must be observed to create coherent sets. In the classical tradition, we could imagine squares and ordered avenues harmoniously articulated with the pre-existing urban fabric. In the suburbs and peri-urban spaces, we could build both dense garden cities, to avoid urban sprawl, and horizontal to respond to the unpopularity of large housing estates. They would be inspired by old rural buildings as suggested by the map of natural regions and terroirs of France: high roofs on the banks of the Loire, brick beyond Beauvais and in Sologne, canal tiles down the Rhône… For overseeing these developments, a chief architect belonging to the body of state architects and planners (WUA) should be appointed per city and department to ensure that any local project complies with these major national guidelines. The teaching of architecture must come back to drawing and urban composition and not be based only on the sociological approach of uses.

The fashion for self-construction and the cult of the wood industry are sometimes more of the mantra of a return to nature, or even ecological marketing.

Without locking ourselves into the conservatory fetishism of regional heritage, we must support the rediscovery of historical know-how. Against any extreme positioning, it is not a question of rigorously copying pre-industrial architecture nor of completely rejecting concrete, which was a formidable accelerator of progress in the 20th century, but of associating it with a harmonious and economical set of such diverse materials. than stone, wood, brick, earth used with efficient insulation processes. The fashion for self-construction and the cult of the wood industry are sometimes more incantation of a return to nature, or even ecological marketing, than a reasonable and concerted urban redevelopment project.

Promote the upscaling of building trades

If it appears necessary to recentralize the law, the regulations and the exercise of the control of the rules of town planning and architecture against the omnipotence of the building mayors, we must deconcentrate and relocate the economic circuit of the building sites (labor force). local work and materials). From large construction companies for infrastructure works to small builders, all building players must be reoriented. It is necessary to promote the move upmarket of the building trades modeled on the requirements of the sites of restoration of historical monuments, in particular by widening the training and by diversifying the qualifications. Ecological reindustrialization requires the transformation of the army of performing workers into an army of craftsmen and highly skilled workers. This new economy must be based both on public procurement and on a network of SMEs and VSEs able to meet local demands and open a real job market for the future.

Restore a legislative apparatus

Finally, this logic of recentralization and efficiency must lead to the re-creation of an administration and a ministry common to architecture, heritage, development, the environment, energy and housing. to get out of the opposition between conservation of old buildings and new construction, so damaging to land use planning. We must restore a legislative apparatus battered by innumerable permissions and rely on studies already carried out by the heritage inventory services, landscape atlases, regional conservations of historical monuments or the remarkable work of associations, such as those which are, at the moment, at the bedside of the garden city of the Butte-Rouge in Châtenay-Malabry. Ecological challenges must emerge this great project to build the “cathedrals of the XXIst century”.